Leroy "Bob" Norup Jr., 73, passed away peacefully in his Anchorage, Alaska, home on Dec. 18, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Bob was born to Leroy and Oklahoma Norup in Illinois on Aug. 1, 1946. After given a choice of joining the military or chance getting into trouble, he chose the military.
Bob served 22 years in the U.S. Army, to include serving in the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf. Bob served as an infantryman and with the Airborne Company. He earned many notable awards, including the Purple Heart Merit Award and Vietnam Service Metal with Bronze Star.
After retiring from the Army, he worked as a maintenance foreman with the Anchorage School District and liked to socialize while bagging groceries at the commissary.
Bob enjoyed being with his family and loved to spoil his grandchildren. He couldn't wait to spend time at his cabin to relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.
Bob always had a story to share, usually ending with his mischievous smile and laughter. He enjoyed life and loved people. Even in his weakest moments, he was strong. He was a gentle giant.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Yon; his daughter, Suzan; son-in-law, Ken; son, Jonathon; daughter-in-law, Marion; and grandchildren, Tyler, Tia and Sasha.
Services were held on Dec. 23, 2019, at Anchorage Baptist Temple. Bob was laid to rest at Fort Richardson National Cemetery.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019