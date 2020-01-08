Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Robinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lester Homer Robinson was born February 28, 1942, in Curtis, Nebraska to Betty and Orville Robinson. He died on the morning of December 16, 2019 at Harrison Hospital in Bremerton, WA at age 77. He is survived by his partner and wife of 40 years, Myrna Robinson from Port Orchard; his brother and sister-in-law Michael and Sally Robinson of Lyons, Kansas; three children, Kevin (Ann) Robinson of Anchorage, Alaska, Kristine Robinson of Redondo Beach, CA, and Kim (Robinson) Larson of Haines, AK; two step-children, Anne (Kaare) Nygaard of Oslo, Norway, and Robb (Sarah) Wagoner of Prescott, AZ. Surviving grandchildren include Jeremy and Jenae Larson; Jordan Robinson; Javan Nuzzolo; Jacob, Alexander, Aud Irene and William Nygaard; Audrey Wagoner. Additional survivors include nieces Karen, Karla, Kathy and Kelli along with their spouses and children in Kansas; in-laws Lois and Larry Hall, Ken and Roxy Larson and Marcia and Michael Farrell in Washington.



Lester graduated from Protection High School in Protection, KS in 1959. Throughout his life, he was a man of few words yet a man of big deeds and actions. Lester was a cowboy wrangler at a girls' dude ranch, loved fast cars, practical jokes and good friends. He was a gifted mechanic, builder and "fixer". These skills and sense of adventure took him to Alaska in the mid-seventies where he worked at various trades with the Department of Defense (DoD) at Elmendorf AFB in Anchorage. He was later a construction and maintenance foreman with DoD and worked at various military sites around the world. Recreational gold mining was a hobby Lester developed while in Alaska, and he enjoyed figuring out clever solutions for panning and sluicing. His interest in building and fixing cars continued into retirement. He built dune buggies for his own recreational use as a snowbird in Arizona. Lester used his carpentry skills to do remodeling projects and finishing work on his home. He also landscaped his yard and became known at the "go-to-guy" in the neighborhood for repairs and fixing things.



Lester was hardworking, generous and witty. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service to honor Lester's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020

