Lewis Bernard O'Brien transitioned to his heavenly home on Sept. 14, 2019, from Mat-Su Regional Hospital in Palmer, Alaska, after a short battle with cancer, at the age of 79.

Lew was born in Calais, Maine, to his parents, Eugene Francis and Leona Helen O'Brien. He was raised in the U.S./Canada border town of Vanceboro, Maine, where he graduated high school. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maine, Orono, and in 1981 earned his Master of Arts degree from Central Michigan University.

After graduating he enlisted and served in the Army from 1963 until his retirement in 1984 as Lieutenant Colonel at Fort Richardson, Alaska, and went to work for the Alaska Department of Labor helping veterans transition into civilian life. He retired in December 1999. He lived with his wife and family in Eagle River, Alaska, until 2001.

He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 9785 and an upstanding member of the Palmer

His first marriage ended in 1970. In 1978, he was assigned to Fort Leavenworth, Kan., where he remarried Brunhilde McCall in 1981, and was reassigned to Alaska. They enjoyed a loving relationship that included many adventures around the world.

Lew was also a passionate hunter and fisherman. After moving to Wasilla, Alaska, in 2001, he served as a loyal volunteer at the Mat-Su Regional Hospital until this year.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jackie Scott and Kay Scoville; his mother, Leona Barrett; and stepfather, Michael Patrick Barrett.

Lew is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brunhilde O'Brien; two biological children from his first marriage, Susan Waalkes and John Obrien; two stepchildren, Monica Yates and Robert McCall; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

A military burial will be held at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. All are welcome to meet at the main Fort Richardson gate at 12:30 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Palmer, followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made either to Trinity Lutheran Church or the .

Arrangements are with Janssen Mat-Su Funeral Home.



