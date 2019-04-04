Lina Isabel White Perry, longtime Alaska resident, passed away on Feb. 7, 2019.
Lina was born on May 14, 1927, in Steubenville, Ohio, to DeWitt Talmadge and Nell McMahan White. She grew up in Fairfax County, Va., with her parents and younger sister, Dorothy. After graduating from high school in 1944, Lina attended Mary Washington College and earned a bachelor's degree in dietetics. While working for the county extension service, she met the love of her life, Jack Perry.
Jack and Lina married in September 1950. In 1952, Lina joined Jack in the Territory of Alaska, where Jack was stationed with the Air Force. Although Alaska was their home for the rest of their lives, Lina remained proud of her Southern heritage. Lina and Jack raised their three children in Anchorage.
Lina was a homemaker for many years, and volunteered with Girl Scouts and the election board. She was a dedicated member of Anchor Park United Methodist Church and served in many capacities on the church council, the United Methodist Women, the trustees and as a liturgist. She coordinated the church's prayer chain for many years.
In the mid-1970s, Lina returned to the workforce. She began as an accountant for the Army Corps of Engineers, and by the end of her career, was the Comptroller for the Alaska Division of the US Army. She received numerous awards and recognition for her outstanding work.
Lina and Jack were involved for many years in square-dancing and round-dancing groups. They traveled all over the U.S. in their RV. Lina was a talented seamstress and quilter. She loved pecan pie and had a penchant for big beautiful hats.
Lina was beloved as "Mumsy" to 10 grandchildren, and is survived by her children, Mark (Allison), Janna (Bill) and Daren (Chris). Her husband, Jack, passed away in June.
A memorial service is planned for April 6, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Anchor Park United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Anchor Park United Methodist Church would be appreciated.
Anchor Park United Methodist
2300 Oak Dr
Anchorage, AK 99508
