Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Diane Perry. View Sign

Linda Diane Perry, 66, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on March 10, 2019. A public visitation will be held at Janssen's Funeral Home in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a funeral service to follow on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 p.m., with Bishop Eugene McCrea officiating. Pallbearers will be Linda's grandchildren. A reception/repass will be held at Praise Temple Way of the Cross Church, 822 East Loop Road in Anchorage, immediately following the service.

Linda was born in Gainesville, Fla., on Aug. 6, 1952, to Lawrence and Virginia Reed Pelham.

Linda was raised in Hopewell, Va., married Leonard Perry in June 1976, and moved her family to Alaska in 1982.

Her husband writes: "Linda and my journey started in a place called Newtown, in Hopewell, Va., and has lasted for over 50 years to Eagle River, Alaska. Linda had a servant's heart and was faithful and dedicated to the work of our Lord. Linda was affectionately called Mother Perry and if you didn't desire to know an absolute, truthful response, you probably shouldn't have asked the question! My wife, our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend shared wisdom and created fond memories with everyone. Linda was strong-willed, protective and honest, and demonstrated tough love with a caring heart."

Linda is survived by her spouse, Leonard Perry; sons, Gregory Pelham and Rahsaan Perry; daughters, Tamika Perry and Melissa Jones (Reginald); goddaughters, LyCra Pitts (Inmon) and Anita Moore (Barry); grandchildren, Gregory Jr. (Amanda), Jordan, Kianna, Nina, Josiah, Lavelle, Damon, Demetrius, Daemoni, Emmanuel, Rahsaan Jr., Daija, Eleisa, Javonna, Leonard IV, Lana, Reginald Jr., Doloris, Danyell, Daniel, Chris and Aaliyah; 11 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Brenda Pelham, Sylvia Johnson (Earl), Gwendolyn, Fredonia and Veronica Pelham; two brothers, Ernest Dempts (Carolyn) and Lawrence Pelham; and many nieces, nephews and extended family that she was also a mother, friend and confidant, to include Mother Euzera Williams and Regina Myrick.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Virginia Pelham; brothers, James Sr. and Ulysses; son, Damon; and friend, Debbie Wheat.

We will forever treasure Linda, Mother Perry, in our hearts and the fond memories she created with each of us. We love you Linda but God loved you best. We can only imagine you being with the King.



Linda Diane Perry, 66, peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on March 10, 2019. A public visitation will be held at Janssen's Funeral Home in Anchorage, Alaska on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a funeral service to follow on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 p.m., with Bishop Eugene McCrea officiating. Pallbearers will be Linda's grandchildren. A reception/repass will be held at Praise Temple Way of the Cross Church, 822 East Loop Road in Anchorage, immediately following the service.Linda was born in Gainesville, Fla., on Aug. 6, 1952, to Lawrence and Virginia Reed Pelham.Linda was raised in Hopewell, Va., married Leonard Perry in June 1976, and moved her family to Alaska in 1982.Her husband writes: "Linda and my journey started in a place called Newtown, in Hopewell, Va., and has lasted for over 50 years to Eagle River, Alaska. Linda had a servant's heart and was faithful and dedicated to the work of our Lord. Linda was affectionately called Mother Perry and if you didn't desire to know an absolute, truthful response, you probably shouldn't have asked the question! My wife, our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend shared wisdom and created fond memories with everyone. Linda was strong-willed, protective and honest, and demonstrated tough love with a caring heart."Linda is survived by her spouse, Leonard Perry; sons, Gregory Pelham and Rahsaan Perry; daughters, Tamika Perry and Melissa Jones (Reginald); goddaughters, LyCra Pitts (Inmon) and Anita Moore (Barry); grandchildren, Gregory Jr. (Amanda), Jordan, Kianna, Nina, Josiah, Lavelle, Damon, Demetrius, Daemoni, Emmanuel, Rahsaan Jr., Daija, Eleisa, Javonna, Leonard IV, Lana, Reginald Jr., Doloris, Danyell, Daniel, Chris and Aaliyah; 11 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Brenda Pelham, Sylvia Johnson (Earl), Gwendolyn, Fredonia and Veronica Pelham; two brothers, Ernest Dempts (Carolyn) and Lawrence Pelham; and many nieces, nephews and extended family that she was also a mother, friend and confidant, to include Mother Euzera Williams and Regina Myrick.Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Virginia Pelham; brothers, James Sr. and Ulysses; son, Damon; and friend, Debbie Wheat.We will forever treasure Linda, Mother Perry, in our hearts and the fond memories she created with each of us. We love you Linda but God loved you best. We can only imagine you being with the King. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage

737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

907-279-5477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close