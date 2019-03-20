Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Lue Burns. View Sign

Linda was born on March 21, 1952, in Redbud, Ill., to Grayson and Lillie Laramore. She was the eighth of nine children. On May 5, 1973, Linda married Bill Burns, and together they raised three amazing daughters. Bill and Linda lived in Missouri, Wyoming, and Alaska. They had many Alaskan adventures together: from living in wall tents for three years to spending the summer on the Deshka, Swenta and Yetna rivers in their 22-foot riverboat "The Linda Lue." In 1990, they bought the Broken Ulu Ranch where they raised potatoes and carrots. They also worked hauling travel trailers to 49 different states and seven provinces in Canada.

Linda worked at the Big Su Lodge for a very long time, leasing the restaurant for three years. She was an amazing cook and was famous for her biscuit and pie making skills. She could make a meal out of nothing and everyone was always welcome at her dinner table. Linda was a very talented crafter, seamstress and baker. She made many birthday and wedding cakes throughout the years. Linda was a very strong, kind and loving woman that worked hard and never complained.

She was the most amazing wife anyone could have ever asked for. She met Bill's every need before he asked it of her. When he became paralyzed in 2008 she was his primary caregiver. Linda loved her kids and grandkids with all of her heart; there is nothing she had that she wouldn't give them.

Linda was preceded in death by Bill, her husband of 40 years; granddaughter, Summer Fawn Schumacher; her parents, Grayson and Lillie Laramore; sister, Edna Mae; and brothers, Donnie, Butch, Sonny and Duke.

Linda is survived by her children, Lindy and Cory Bainbridge of Bellflower, Mo., DeeDee and Jeff Shamp of New Hartford, Mo., and Shasta Burns of Talkeetna, Alaska; grandchildren, Lillie Schumacher, Hiedi Schumacher, Douglas and Ashley Jordan, Will and Kera Schumacher, Amy Jordan and Adam Jordan of Missouri, Branden Bettes, Ethan Bettes and Emmalee Bettes of Alaska, and Jandele and Rich Maylee, Amanda Shamp and Ashley Shamp of Missouri; 19 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Grace and Slick Muller of Wyoming, Dolly and Ed Swearingim of Montana, and Rusty and Trish Laramore of Missouri.

Linda loved and was loved by many, many more people than we can list. There will be a Celebration of Life at Church on the Rock in Talkeetna, Alaska, on Friday, March 22, 2019, with a pot luck to follow. There will also be a Celebration of Life in Missouri in May.

