Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM the Mountain View VFW

Linda M. Marshall (Gaines), long time Anchorage, Alaska, resident, passed on June 2, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1951, to Arthur and Maxine Gaines in Miami, Fla. She spent her childhood and teenage years growing up in Miami with her two brothers: Willie A. and Jimmy L. Gaines. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert J. Marshall, on Jan. 8, 1970, and went on to have daughter, Khia in September 1972; son, Robert Jr. in February 1976; and daughter, Marlena in June 1978. Her husband's military career brought her to Anchorage, in 1977, where her banking career began at 1st National Bank of Alaska. Being a military family moved her through out the United States and eventually settling back in Anchorage in 1984, where she counted her banking career with Wells Fargo in the Sears Mall for 30-plus years.

Linda is survived by her husband, Robert J. Marshall Sr.; her children, Khia C. Marshall and Robert J. Marshall Jr.; her mother, Maxine Brooks; her brothers, Willie A. Gaines and Jimmy L. Gaines; a handful of nieces and nephews; her grandchildren, Keyana, Marlena, Nigeria, Casiah, Amani, Taiyah, Jarrell, Jason, Jasmine, Marquita and Starnisha; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marlena L. Marshall; and father, Arthur Gaines.

Linda will be greatly missed by her family, her friends and all that had the pleasure of knowing her.

A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Mountain View VFW.

