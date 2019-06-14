Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Reinert. View Sign Service Information Janssen’s Mat-Su Funeral Home 6901 E. Blue Lupine Drive Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-745-5477 Memorial service 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Janssen's Mat-Su Funeral Home 6901 West Blue Lupine Drive Palmer , AK View Map Graveside service 6:00 PM Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery 535 East Ninth Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Moose Lodge 4211 Arctic Boulevard Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On June 2, 2019, our beloved Linda Reinert was reunited in the highest glory with her Heavenly Father. Her sudden departure was untimely by our standards, and we are comforted knowing that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Linda was a shining light, bringing hope and faith to so many, and most of all, unconditional love. Her light will forever shine down on us, inextinguishable.

Linda had depth of character and a soulful wisdom beyond her years. She uplifted everyone around her, ever faithful, touching hearts with her beautiful music, dancing and sharing God's love. She began performing at a young age, earning several awards, and was involved in church and other cultural and community events throughout her life. She was a faithful member of Kings Way Church, and enjoyed working at Big Valley Bingo. A pillar for her family and friends, Linda spent much time volunteering, even earning an award directly from President Bush for her extensive efforts. She also loved hanging out with her friends, having fun and joking around, always with a smile on her face.

Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Kirsten Millea Simon. She is survived by her mother, Constance Cea Anderson; her father, Steven A. Reinert; her sister, Melissa Anderson Simono; and her nieces, Genevieve, Kyla, Kadance, Zoey and Abigail. She is also survived by many friends and other family who loved her.

A memorial service for Linda will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., at Janssen's Mat-Su Funeral Home, 6901 West Blue Lupine Drive in Palmer, Alaska. Per Linda's wishes, she and her sister Kirsten will be buried together; a gravesite service will be held on June 20, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, 535 East Ninth Avenue in Anchorage, Alaska. A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 7 p.m., at the Moose Lodge, 4211 Arctic Boulevard in Anchorage. This celebration will be a potluck, and music is welcome, so please bring a dish and your instrument.

The family is asking that love donations be mailed to: C. Anderson, 3705 Arctic Boulevard, PMB #394, Anchorage, AK 99503.



