Linnea Rose Hribernick, 18, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019, at Seward Providence, because her little heart was tired. Her celebration of life was held on Aug. 24, 2019, at the Seward High School gym.

L-Rose was born on Sept. 17, 2000, at Anchorage Providence to parents James and Angel Hribernick. She earned a high school diploma from Seward High School, where she loved to cheer.

Linnea lived in Seward, Alaska, all her life. She enjoyed making friendship bracelets, photography, shopping, cheering, hanging out with friends and family, fishing, camping and hosting bonfires at her home, while Snapchatting every moment.

Linnea was one of a kind. She was so bright, positive and strong. She had such a contagious laugh and a personality you will never forget.

She leaves behind her parents, James and Angel Hribernick; sisters, Brandi and Angelena Ledet; brothers, Jake and Hans Alderman; aunt, Vannesa Hribernick; uncles, Martin Hribernick, Tommy Bass and Bobby Bass; grandma, Ewana Jackson; and cousins, Nicole Allen, Jason Allen, Skyler Hribernick, Harmony Bass, Nolan Ogle, Elliana Fergeson, Ember Fergeson, Taylor Bass, Timmy Bass and Daniel Bass and Josh Bass. She loved each and every one of you and she loved so hard, so passionately, and she loved with every inch of her body.

A special thanks to Dr. Yung, Dr. Roberts, Dr. Brekke, Nurse Anne, Emma Wendy and all the staff at Seward Providence, Anchorage Providence and Seattle Children Hospital.



