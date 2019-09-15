Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Michelle Matlock. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM Abbot loop Picnic Shelter at Abbot Loop Community Park Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa Michelle Matlock, educator, interpreter and park ranger, died, at the age of 51, on Aug. 21, 2019, in Grand Junction, Colo., after battling pancreatic cancer with the same determination and strength with which she approached everything in life.

Lisa grew up in Durango, Colo., and graduated from Durango High School in 1986, where she was the editor-in-chief of El Diablo, the student newspaper. She graduated from the University of Chicago in 1991, and went on to get her master's degree in English from the University of Alaska in 1996.

In 1994, Lisa started working as an interpretive ranger for the National Park Service. For the next several years she connected visitors with cultural and natural wonders at parks nationwide, including Mesa Verde and Yosemite National Parks. She also did seasonal stints at various parks in Alaska, during which she fell in love with the state.

As an education specialist ranger at Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska, Lisa helped develop the Ocean Alaska Science and Learning Center, which focuses on marine research and education. In Seward, Lisa met her lifelong partner, James Burns. The two followed Lisa's work to Jemez Springs, N.M., in 2002, but were soon lured back to Alaska, where they put down roots. They settled in Sitka for four years, then moved to Homer, where Lisa worked as an education specialist for the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge for five years. The job sent her by small plane to remote villages to make presentations to schools.

After a year-long stint with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Lisa settled down in her position as outreach coordinator for the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens' Advisory Council. The Council was formed after the Exxon Valdez oil spill.

She is survived by her husband, James Burns; her sister, Stephanie Matlock and husband Doug; her father, Gary Matlock and his wife, Jan; stepbrothers, Geoffrey and Jonathan Thompson and his wife Wendy; and several nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew her, and remembered for gregarious, fiercely intelligent personality, her quirky sense of humor and her hankering for good beer.

A celebration of the life of Lisa Matlock is planned for Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Abbot loop Picnic Shelter at Abbot Loop Community Park in Anchorage. Please bring stories to share and happy thoughts as she would have liked that. To RSVP, please email Amanda Johnson,

Donations can be made in her name for Alaska Public Media, Audubon and The Anchorage Humane Society.

