Lisa Marie Whitmore, 49, passed away on March 24, 2019, from complications of metastatic

Born in Anchorage, Alaska, she attended Scenic Park, College Gate, Wendler and Bartlett High schools, graduating in 1988. She met and married the love of her life, Rick Steiding, while studying at Cal State Irvine and California Lutheran University.

Returning to Alaska, Lisa worked as a corrections officer at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in Eagle River, and then as a patrol, warrants and domestic violence officer with the Anchorage Police Department for 16 years. She cherished her APD family and was honored to serve her community.

Lisa was an amazing mom to her twin boys, Nathan and Ryan, and deeply devoted to her family and friends. She volunteered at Chugiak Elementary as president of the Parent Teacher Organization, leading many school events and fundraisers to tremendous success. She regularly opened her home for gatherings filled with delicious meals and laughter, where she made everyone feel like family. A true "Wonder Woman," Lisa displayed strength and courage throughout her life, and her faith in God with the joy of salvation gave her peace. Her infectious smile and genuine concern for others left a positive impression with everyone. Her beautiful legacy lives on in her boys and all those who knew and loved her.

Lisa is survived by her immediate family members: husband, Rick Steiding; sons, Nathan and Ryan; parents, Larry and Gail Whitmore; sister, Lora (Ben) Nordstrom; sister-in-law, Sharyl Steiding; and many loving members of her extended family.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Anchorage City Church, 1301 West 100th Avenue in Anchorage. Memorial contributions to honor Lisa may be made to The Alaska Zoo,



