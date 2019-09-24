Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lloyd Clarkson. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Service 1:00 PM LDS Klatt Chapel 11701 Puma Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alaska resident since 1964, Lloyd Allen Clarkson, age 83, died on Sept. 20, 2019. He passed at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, from colon cancer.

Lloyd was born in Sheridan, Wyo., on April 4, 1936, to Helen Foss and George Burns, and was later adopted by Ralph Clarkson.

A service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Klatt Chapel, 11701 Puma Street in Anchorage, at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, with Bishop Brett Gardiner presiding. A dedication of the gravesite, military honors and burial will follow at Angelus Memorial Park, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage.

Lloyd married Mary Blevins in 1960 and moved to Alaska with their two children, Gerald "Jerry" and Cheryl, in 1964, starting out in Birchwood and later moving to Anchorage, where he remained. He was first introduced to Alaska when he served in the Army in Fairbanks from 1958-1961. Lloyd retired in 2013 from his job at the FAA as a Warehouse Supervisor.

Lloyd married Lorna "Lori" Nelson on April 9, 1988. Together he and Lori dedicated time teaching primary aged children at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sunday school. He also was assigned to assist families in need. He enjoyed the companionship of church members and his new found religion.

Lloyd loved the great outdoors, where he was able to fish, camp, boat and snowmachine. He took great pride in his children and grandchildren. Relaxing around the house you could catch him watching classic westerns.

He is survived by his wife, Lorna Clarkson; his daughter, Cheryl Fuglestad; her husband, Jon Fuglestad; stepsons, Douglas Nelson and Antone Nelson; grandchildren, Cody Miller, Kaytlin

Lloyd was preceded in death by his son, Gerald Clarkson; brothers, Carl Burns and Stanley Clarkson; sisters, Ruth Overturf with brother-in-law Gene Overturf and Margareet Clarkson; parents, Helen Overturf, George Burns and Ralph Clarkson; and stepson, Steven Nelson.



