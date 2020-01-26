It's with great sadness that we say goodbye to Lloyd K. McIntyre who passed away on Jan. 20, 2020, at the young age of 89 years old.
He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302 for more than 65 years. He also was the owner of Mcwil Inc. and Big M Corp. - both pipeline contracting companies in Anchorage, Alaska, which built most of the pipelines for Enstar Gas Co. and most of the pipelines on the Kenai Peninsula.
Lloyd was born in Rosetown, Saskatchewan Canada, on June 11, 1930. Lloyd moved to Alaska in 1960 and worked for Preston Locker until her started his own businesses in 1973.
He is leaving behind his beloved wife, Mary McIntyre; two sons, Wesley G. McIntyre and Vernon L. McIntyre; a daughter, Heather E.A. McIntyre passed in 2008. There are also eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Lloyd, may you be in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ, walking with the angels up above. You are deeply loved and will be missed.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020