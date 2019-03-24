Obituary

Lois Ruth Richmond Hermansen was born to Lenora Andrews and Rodney Richmond on Oct. 14, 1926, in Forest Lake, Minn., and died on March 2, 2019, in Helena, Mont. Lois was graduated as valedictorian from her high school in Hay Springs, Neb. She then went on to become a Registered Nurse from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Omaha, Neb., in 1948, part of the government's

Lois married Lloyd Hermansen, her high school sweetheart, in 1946, when he returned from serving in the South Pacific; the new marriage was initially kept secret from the Nurses Program - no married students allowed!

As a nurse, Lois worked in surgery, surgical wards, nursery, psychiatric wards, school nurse and finally hospice nurse volunteer. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont, Neb., First Evangelical Covenant Church in Anchorage, Alaska, and a happy congregant of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Helena.

In 1973, Lois and Lloyd left Nebraska for Alaska, living in Kanakanak for seven years before moving to Anchorage. While initially reluctant to leave her Fremont home, Lois grew to love Alaska and the Alaskan people, as her perspective and love of life expanded.

The last 3 1/2 years of her life included the final challenge of establishing yet another home in Helena, this time without Lloyd, but with the love and support of her Montana family as well as many special visits from family and friends. Celebrating Lois's 90th birthday was a highlight.

Lois enjoyed sewing, reading and being part of writing groups to which she contributed honest, humorous and insightful works. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were also a joy.

Lois is survived by her children, Heidi Hermansen, Rick (Kathy) Hermansen, Barbara Hermansen (Bob Wilcox), and Kristen (Mac) Minard; grandchildren, Emily Lark Hermansen Kasal; Sandy (Matt) Nelson, Jennifer (Joseph) Matias and Kevin (Alina) Hermansen; Ben and Katie Wilcox; and Kelley (Kyle) Armstrong and Erin Minard. Her great-grandchildren include: Ian Lloyd and Alex Kasal; Andy and Javi Matias; and Emilia Nelson. She is also survived by three sisters: Fran Obermire, Nancy Richmond and Jane Jones.

Preceding Lois in death were her parents; husband, Lloyd; sisters, Beverly Moody and Sue Keathley; and brother, Rodney Richmond Jr.

Peace to her memory. Joy to her new life. She is dearly missed.

Donations in Lois's memory may be made to First Covenant Church 1145 C Street, Anchorage, AK 99501; Big Hearts under the Big Sky, 5 Microwave Hill Road, Montana City, MT 59634, www.bigheartsmt.org ; or , https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org.

