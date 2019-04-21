Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Long time Eagle River, Alaska, resident Loren L. Dircks, age 71, died at home and went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 2, 2019.

Son of Raymond and Ruth Dircks, Loren was born on Jan. 9, 1948, in Sandusky, Ohio. The youngest of five children, he graduated from Huron High School and later earned a bachelor's degree in geology from Bowling Green University in Ohio. He married Della McNally on May 22, 1982, in Tucson, Ariz., and they moved to Alaska in 1983.

Loren loved the Lord, loved people and loved learning. He was intelligent, compassionate, good-humored and great around children and seniors. He enjoyed reading, history, sharing knowledge, and rocks and automobiles. His interest in rocks was ignited by his rock hound parents and while helping his mother in her rock store in Huron, Ohio. He later pursued a certification in gemology and served as a professor's aide through college, a position typically reserved for only the most talented seniors. After college, he bought his own gas station and later a car dealership. Upon relocating to Alaska, Loren worked at Anchorage Chrysler, then Tony Chevrolet, Nye Ford, Cream Puff Auto and Lyberger's Used Cars. Associates and customers who knew him best would remark about Loren's strong principles and values.

Loren was a proud Boy Scout leader, basketball coach and a member of the Chugach Gem and Mineral Society. Above all, Loren would wish to be remembered as a deacon and active member of Valley View Baptist Church in Eagle River. For nearly 20 years, his heart's desire was for others to come to know Jesus Christ. He taught bible school and was involved with the Korean Baptist Church. He led a men's bible study and was considered a bibliophile. He was especially interested in the importance of faith in God to our founding fathers; and the blessings our nation enjoys.

Loren was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Ruth Dircks. He is survived by his wife, Della; their four children, Loren Jr. (Rachel) Dircks, Marty, Frank and Corrin Magro; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Lyn (Mary Jean), Lehr (Marcia) and Lon (Gloria) Dircks; and one sister, Karen (Alvin) Willes.

There will be a Celebration of Life on April 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 11149 Old Eagle River Road, Eagle River, AK 99577, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages to donations to Valley View Baptist Church Building Fund. The link to access online giving is



Long time Eagle River, Alaska, resident Loren L. Dircks, age 71, died at home and went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 2, 2019.Son of Raymond and Ruth Dircks, Loren was born on Jan. 9, 1948, in Sandusky, Ohio. The youngest of five children, he graduated from Huron High School and later earned a bachelor's degree in geology from Bowling Green University in Ohio. He married Della McNally on May 22, 1982, in Tucson, Ariz., and they moved to Alaska in 1983.Loren loved the Lord, loved people and loved learning. He was intelligent, compassionate, good-humored and great around children and seniors. He enjoyed reading, history, sharing knowledge, and rocks and automobiles. His interest in rocks was ignited by his rock hound parents and while helping his mother in her rock store in Huron, Ohio. He later pursued a certification in gemology and served as a professor's aide through college, a position typically reserved for only the most talented seniors. After college, he bought his own gas station and later a car dealership. Upon relocating to Alaska, Loren worked at Anchorage Chrysler, then Tony Chevrolet, Nye Ford, Cream Puff Auto and Lyberger's Used Cars. Associates and customers who knew him best would remark about Loren's strong principles and values.Loren was a proud Boy Scout leader, basketball coach and a member of the Chugach Gem and Mineral Society. Above all, Loren would wish to be remembered as a deacon and active member of Valley View Baptist Church in Eagle River. For nearly 20 years, his heart's desire was for others to come to know Jesus Christ. He taught bible school and was involved with the Korean Baptist Church. He led a men's bible study and was considered a bibliophile. He was especially interested in the importance of faith in God to our founding fathers; and the blessings our nation enjoys.Loren was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Ruth Dircks. He is survived by his wife, Della; their four children, Loren Jr. (Rachel) Dircks, Marty, Frank and Corrin Magro; and six grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Lyn (Mary Jean), Lehr (Marcia) and Lon (Gloria) Dircks; and one sister, Karen (Alvin) Willes.There will be a Celebration of Life on April 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 11149 Old Eagle River Road, Eagle River, AK 99577, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages to donations to Valley View Baptist Church Building Fund. The link to access online giving is www.fellowshiponegiving.com/vvbcak. Religious Service Information First Baptist Church

11149 Old Eagle River Rd

Anchorage, AK 99577

Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close