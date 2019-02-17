Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Loren W. Merrywell Jr. was born on Aug. 21, 1944, in Texarkana, Ark., and passed away on Feb. 4, 2019, in Anthem, Ariz.

Loren graduated in 1961 from Killeen High School in Killeen, Texas. He was a proud Eagle Scout. His family moved to Alaska, where he graduated from Alaska Methodist University in 1967. Loren worked for the Anchorage Fire Department for 22 years and retired as Chief 2 in 1988. He decided to start a second career so he and Jenny moved to Tacoma, Wash., where he attended law school at the University of Puget Sound. He graduated in 1991 and practiced law in Tacoma for 10 years. After leaving his practice, he and Jenny split their time between Vashon Island, Wash., and Anthem, Ariz.

Loren was a voracious reader; mysteries were his favorites. He loved animals. Specifically, these last few years, he like to say he "wrangled cats" all day and feed the island raccoons. He was a big Seahawks and Mariners fan. Loren loved attending the Arizona State University baseball games and cheering the Sun Devils on.

Loren is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jenny Merrywell; son, Chris Merrywell (wife Jodi); and grandchildren, Alex and Katie Merrywell.

