Rita Reynolds, 93, longtime resident of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away at Providence
Hospital, on October 2, 2019. Rita was born on September 19, 1926, in Patricia, Texas.
She married the love of her life, John Reynolds, on December 25, 1948. They were married for 49 years, until John's passing in 1998. John worked in the oil industry and he moved Rita and their four sons to Anchorage in 1968. She always said it was the best decision they made. Rita loved her family and the beauty of Alaska. She will be remembered for her smile, her laugh, and her loving spirit.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, John Reynolds, and her son, Robert Reynolds. Rita is survived by her son, Billy Reynolds, and daughter-in-law, Ella, of Anchorage, Alaska; her son Jimmy Reynolds, and daughter-in-law, Penny, of Waco, Texas; and her son, Michael Reynolds, and daughter-in-law, Renee, of Las Vegas, Nevada; numerous grandchildren, and her sister, Janelle Watson, of New Mexico. No services will be held.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019