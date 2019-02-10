Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Jan. 18, 2019, Lorraine "Lorie" Kirker passed away peacefully in her sleep. Lorie was born to Noel and Marge (Krupa) Goodenough on Jan. 1, 1944, in Wisconsin. She attended a one-room schoolhouse before moving to Grayslake, Ill. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Illinois State University in science and math and received her master's degree in teaching at Northern Michigan University, Marquette. She met Benjamin Kirker while attending NMU whom she married in Marquette on Dec. 23, 1967, following her graduation. Soon thereafter they went to Adak, Alaska, where both taught school. A year later, in 1971, she gave birth to Benjamin Jr. while teaching in Newberry, Mich.

Again, in 1972, Alaska beckoned them to teach in Dutch Harbor, Unalaska. Lorie went to Wisconsin in 1973, to give birth to her daughter, Loriann. Moving to King Cove, Alaska, in 1976, Ben became principal of the school while Lorie taught history. A popular teacher, Lorie enjoyed knowing her students and meeting their families. When living in King Cove, Lorie discovered her love for photography which she later put to use in a scrapbook on King Cove's history.

In 1986, they retired to Houston, Alaska, in the Matanuska Valley, where Lorie designed a three-story log house which she and her husband built themselves. Her love of reading and books drew her to Eugene Short's Alaskana Book Store in Anchorage, where she volunteered her help. She took anthropology classes at University of Alaska Anchorage to learn more about Alaska's indigenous people and anthropology. During her free time she learned to dog mush, an activity she fully enjoyed. She even created her own musher's basket with runners out of an old chair.

Just before "Gene" Short passed away, in 2000, with friendly persuasion, she purchased his 25,000 books about Alaska. Open from Friday through Sunday, Lorie established "The Alaskana Books" store within the Historic District of downtown Palmer. When Lorie first bought the books, she thought of them as her greatest treasures, however over 14 years of ownership she discovered her customers were the real treasures. She traveled all over Alaska with specific books to sell at anthropology and history conferences. She often sold her books at a tremendous discount to anthropology students. Her store became a comfortable place to visit, share an anecdote, browse and buy. Cheryl Homme, a local author, helped with the online book sales and Lynette Lehn, a close college friend of Lorie's, also assisted with the store.

The store's atmosphere generated laughter and good will. It closed in 2014, when the building was slated for sale. Lorie authored two scrapbooks and, with the author's permission, she reprinted two out-of-print books. Lorie claimed they were the best 14 years of her life.

Lorie was dearly loved and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Marge Goodenough; and husband, Ben Kirker. She is survived by her son, Ben Kirker Junior (Sherry Kirker); her daughter, Loriann Kirker (Richard Taylor); grandchildren, Dusten Kirker and Lily Taylor; brother, Dennis "Denny" Goodenough (Karen); nephew, Dean Goodenough (Kim); and niece, Robin Dillon (Pat); numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and her lifelong friend, Lynette Lehn.

