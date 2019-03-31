Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lorraine J. (Moudry) Miner passed peacefully with her family by her side on March 25, 2019. Born to Joseph and Lucille Moudry on March 1, 1930, Lorraine is survived by her sister, JoAnn (Charles) Milonas and sister-in-law, Margaret Geary.

Lorraine married Leo James "Jim" Miner on Dec. 31, 1949, and together they had 10 children. She was preceded in death by the eldest, John Michael and youngest, Cheryl Marie. Lorraine is survived by Lynne, Lis (Paul), Reen (Jim), Connie, Chris (Robin), Joe, Andy and Julie (John).

Lorraine graduated from high school in Billings, Mont. She graduated from Eastern Montana College in 1971, earning her Bachelor of Arts. The family moved to Alaska and Mom loved the Iditarod and all things frontier for many years. She relocated to California after the death of husband Jim and was married for a time to Dennis Hormann. After her retirement, she settled in Windsor, Colo., and loved her many special friends there, especially those in her quilting group and at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church.

As a confirmed Catholic, Lorraine obtained a Certificate of Biblical Studies at the age of 87. This extensive course of study encompassed much in-depth classroom group work plus field trips to the Holy Land with a group of her friends, and with her daughters Connie and Julie, to Rome, Italy, to attend Mass before Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square, the Vatican. These two trips were some of the highlights of her life and two items from her bucket list!

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; brother-in-law, John Miner and his wife Dorothy; brother-in-law, Jim Geary; and grandson, Joshua. Lorraine is survived by eight children; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Lorraine at 1 p.m. on April 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1201 East Bogard Road in Wasilla, Alaska. A get-together for all family and friends of Lorraine will follow at 3 p.m. at the Palmer Depot, 61 South Valley Way in Palmer, Alaska. Please join us to celebrate and reminisce all the joy we shared together.

