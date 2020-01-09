Longtime Anchorage, Alaska, resident Lou Anne Dossman passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Jan. 5, 2020.
A service will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 2 p.m., at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 2111 Muldoon Road in Anchorage. She will be interred at Fort Richardson National Cemetery with her husband in the spring.
Lou Anne was born on Aug. 2, 1933, to August and Alice Fontenot in Lake Charles, La. She was the youngest of three sisters. She was a 60-year resident of Anchorage, having come to Alaska with her husband Corris and four young children. Three more were born in Anchorage.
Lou Anne was a longtime airline employee and homemaker. She had a sweet and caring demeanor and was loved by all who were blessed to be in her life. All the neighborhood children loved that she welcomed them into her home and fed them well. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughters, Sheena Dossman, Gail Tolliver (Joe), Tami Cook (Larry) and Kim Hernandez (Adrian); and son, Adrian Dossman (Sydney). Also surviving her are her grandchildren: Lamont, Darlene, Jerron, Jamonn, Larry, Joshua, Breauna, Giani, Devin, Rachel, Rena, Rene, Reauna, Todd, Darius, Ne'Tosha, Dustin, Marvin, Erica, Chari, Grant, Karl and Gabriel. She also leaves behind 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, Corris; sons, Corris Jr. and Todd; and sisters, Theresa Dyer and Gertrude Higgins.
Arrangements are entrusted to Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home. To share words of comfort with the family, please visit www.legacyalaska.com.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020