Louis "Poppy" Clifford Wilson, 91, of Poyen, Ark., passed away on Feb., 15, 2019. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at Memorial Gardens Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. Burial will be held at Lindsey-Poyen Cemetery in Poyen. Arrangements by Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. www.memorialgardenssheridan.com
Memorial Gardens Funeral Home - Sheridan
2686 Highway 167- North P.O. Box 540
Sheridan, AR 72150
(870) 942-1306
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 22, 2019