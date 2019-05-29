Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Memorial service 10:00 AM Legacy Funeral Home Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louis James Dunlap, 64, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2019.

Louis was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, on April 1, 1955, to Ralph and Helen Dunlap. Louis grew up on the 160-acre family homestead in Fairbanks until the 1964 Earthquake, when the family moved to Valdez, Alaska, and there he gained his love of the ocean, learning to fish and harvest many varieties of fish, shrimp and crab.

After high school, Louis went to the University of Colorado and tried his hand at flying small aircraft but decided that was not his cup of tea! However, he has now earned his angel wings. Louis came home and joined the Plumbers & Pipefitters Union, learning his trade through work on various projects throughout the State of Alaska, Arizona and California. Louis worked on the trans-Alaska pipeline, Kenai fuel pipelines, the Alaska Native Health Consortium Village water, and sewer projects in many Alaska villages. Louis' final job was working for Christina Etienne at Alaska Integrated Services Inc., which allowed him to travel to Southeast Alaskan communities like Ketchikan and Skagway.

Early in his life, Louis also found his love of fast cars, and he was finally able to procure his love - a 2007 Ford which he took on a road trip down through the West Coast visiting friends and relatives along the way.

Louis continued his love of fishing, boating and camping with his wife Joleen Caspersen Dunlap. They took many trips out of Whitter and Seward, Alaska, to fish and enjoy the great outdoors. They enjoyed many camping trips throughout this great state. Louis also loved getting family together for holiday meals: the last one he did was for Easter, which he was so proud to do. He has a passion for cooking to feed family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Joleen Caspersen Dunlap; mother, Helen Dunlap; sister Deborah and husband Michael Segelhorst and two children, Jennifer and Kenny; Louis' children: son, Brad Dunlap and his wife Melissa and their three children, Elissa, Marlee and Wyatt; daughter, Kristen Kolden and her husband Christian; daughter, Leslie Huff and husband Brandon and their two children, Zane and Troy; and son, Nathan Dunlap and his daughter Kyree.

Louis has also watched his wife's children grow up since 2000, when they first met: son, Chad and his wife MaRanda and their two children, Jaylen and Jaycen; daughter, Kimberly and her two children, Kiya and Kassandra; daughter, Kristine and husband Chris and their two children, Colt and Kennedy; and son, Todd and his fiancee Jessie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph J. Dunlap. Uncle William Dozet and many cousins also survive Louis.

The family would like to thank all well wishers during this time. We appreciate our good neighbors Corky and Roy, Brian and Connie, others at Alaska Native Medical Center, Alaska Regional Hospital and Anchorage EMS, as well as his brothers at 367, and co-workers and family for both Louis and Joleen.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Legacy Funeral Home Witzleben Chapel, 1707 South Bragaw Street in Anchorage.

An informal Celebration of Life will be held at Leslie Huff's home following the service; address to be provided at the Memorial Service. Please bring a dish to share.



