Service Information
Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home
11621 Old Seward Highway
Anchorage , AK 99515
(907)-344-1497
Memorial service
6:30 PM
Northside Seventh-day Adventist Church
204 West 10th Avenue
Funeral
11:00 AM
Ft. Rich gate
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Fort Richardson National Cemetery
Obituary

Lifelong Alaskan Louis Hiratsuka, 79, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, peacefully in his sleep in his home in Anchorage, Alaska. Louis was born on April 18, 1940, in Ekuk, Alaska. He was an E-1 Private for two years during the Berlin Crisis of 1961, and was honorably discharged. He worked as a Union plumber for 35 years and was a lifetime commercial fisherman in Bristol Bay.

Louis had a great smile, a generous heart, and was always there for his family and friends. He loved fishing, football, people, snorkeling and traveling. On one particular trip in Hawaii, he lost his false teeth while snorkeling with family. His family all came together to search for his lost teeth with no such luck. Being the type of person he was, he just took it in stride. Louis also loved to travel and commercial fish with his best friend, Kay Brandon, in their boat, the Wanda B.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Hiratsuka Sr. and Evangeline Peterson; his siblings, Lucy Kraun, Kenny Hiratsuka and Tommy Hiratsuka Jr.; his daughter, Agnesia Hiratsuka; stepsons, Melvin Schroeder, Randy Schroeder and Even Johansen; and his best friend, Kay Brandon.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Hiratsuka; son, Vince Hiratsuka; sister, Evangeline Dessert; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., at the Northside Seventh-day Adventist Church, 204 West 10th Avenue in Anchorage. His burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at Fort Richardson National Cemetery. To obtain access, arrive no later 11:15 a.m. and enter through JBER-Richardson/Arctic Valley exit off Glenn Highway from Anchorage.



