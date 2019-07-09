Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Parker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On July 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. - 10:25 a.m., a public visitation will be held at Greater Friendly Temple Church of God in Christ, 6310 Debarr Road in Anchorage, Alaska. Burial is at Fort Richardson National Cemetery.

A reception/repass will be held at Center of Hope Church of God in Christ, 300 Klevin Street in Anchorage.

Louis Parker, 73, of Anchorage, passed peacefully into the gates of heaven on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1945, in Selma, Ala. He was the son of the late Mattie and Frank Parker. In 1965, he graduated from Brantley High School, and then went to fight for our country in the Vietnam War in 1967. He settled in Anchorage in the '70s, where he started his business, Doctor Parker Cleaning Service, and raised his family.

Louis Parker had a servant's heart and worked faithfully and was very dedicated to the Lord. Mr. Parker was a hard worker, strong willed and protective; he demonstrated tough love and had a caring heart. You know him by his cowboy hats and boots.

We will forever treasure Mr. Parker, Deacon Parker, in our hearts and the fond memories he created with each of us. We love you, Mr. Parker, but God loved you best. We can only imagine you being with the King.

Mr. Louis Parker is survived by his spouse, Sharon Parker; late wife, Earlene Parker; sons, Terry Parker and Lorenzo Carter of Anchorage; daughters, Monica Hunter (Eric) of Virginia, Pamela Cameron, Tara Parker-Celestine of Seattle, Wash., and Celes Williams of North Carolina; 25 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Parker is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mattie Parker; daughter, Lashonda Parker; sons-in-law, Orenthal J. Cameron Sr. and Naron Celestine; and host of ancestors.

"We love you, Daddy, from your children."

