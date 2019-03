Obituary

Louis Randall Pyle passed away in Valdez, Alaska, on Feb. 10, 2019. Randy was born on April 20, 1959, to Edgar and Elna "Dee" Pyle in Anniston, Ala. The family lived in Hawaii, Thailand, Indiana and Panama. In 1977, Randy came to Alaska for his sister Donna and Bill Walker's wedding, and decided to make Alaska his home.

He worked as a lifeguard and construction worker, earning a Process Technology degree from Kenai Peninsula College. As a member of Laborers' Local #341, he worked many jobs, including oil spill response and for a few years, worked as a laborer in Washington.

Randy and Mary owned Lady Luck Charters, a successful fishing and hunting business. His favorite words were, "Fish on!" Randy also owned a snow removal business and had a large stake in a local gold mine.

As a lover of animals, Randy's favorite pets were his monkey "George" and German shepherd "King" in Thailand, and, more recently, his cats Skillet and Teddy. He enjoyed dancing, karaoke, traveling, hunting, fishing, snowmachining and Alaska's great outdoors. A former football and baseball player, he was a professional sports enthusiast.

Randy Pyle was larger-than-life with a heart to match. He was captain of his ships, loved by so many. Mary's mother handpicked him to marry her daughter even before they met, and she was right – they belonged together. Randy acquired nicknames like "Bull," "Cosmo" and "Rambo." His nieces and nephews lovingly referred to him as "Uncle Rambo," but the next generation thought they were hearing "Uncle Rainbow," so "Uncle Rainbow" he became.

In addition to his beloved wife Mary, Randy is survived by his sisters, Debbie McCann and Donna Walker; brother-in-law, Bill Walker; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his dad; and brother, Steve. His mom, Dee Pyle, survived him by three days.

A celebration of life will be held on what would have been Randy's 60th birthday, April 20, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Eagle's Hall in Valdez. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Friends of the Valdez Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 231, Valdez, AK 99686. Dee Pyle's memorial service will be held jointly with Randy's.

