Anchorage, Alaska, resident Louise Bremner, 101, died on Feb. 27, 2019, at the Anchorage Pioneer Home.
She traveled to Anchorage in 1944 to join her fiance, Horace Bremner. She was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati. She was a working mom and raised three children with "Brem," her husband for 59 years. She retired from the Alaska Railroad in 1978. She was a lifetime member of the Pioneers of Alaska and a longtime member of the Alaskan Prospectors Society. She volunteered at the Salvation Army and the Anchorage Museum of Art.
She was an accomplished traditional quilt maker, producing many bed-sized quilts entirely by hand. Modern quilters use machines to make quilts; Louise once said "I like the old fashioned method. I find for me it's more accurate, and it's very relaxing and enjoyable to do." She often entered her quilts in the Alaska State Fair, where she was a frequent grand champion. She was a charter member of Anchorage Log Cabin Quilters, where she had many friends.
During retirement she and her husband enjoyed motorhoming in Alaska and the Lower 48. She was also a world traveler, traveling to Europe, Australia and New Zealand in the company of friends.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband; her brother; and her nephew. She is survived by her children; cousins; grandniece; and many friends.
She will be missed by family and friends.
