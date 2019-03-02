Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lourdes Obiscuro Villasin. View Sign

Lourdes Obiscuro Villasin passed away peacefully in her home on the early morning of Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in the presence of family. Lourdes - to family, "Nanay," which translates as "mother" - was born on April 9, 1929, in Barugohay, Carigara, Leyte, Philippines. She married Leonido Madronero Villasin - "Tatay," which translates as "father" - in 1950, and together they raised six children in their small home in the town of Tagak, Carigara, Leyte.

Nanay Lourdes was a homemaker her whole life, taking care of her nieces and nephews when the Japanese invaded the Philippines and, later, her own children. In addition to taking care of her family, she enjoyed singing and dancing, as well as running her small businesses of selling homegrown fruits, vegetables, and tuba – a Filipino alcoholic beverage made of wine from coconut trees, mixed with Coca-Cola and eggs. In 1988, Nanay and Tatay moved to Anchorage, Alaska, to take care of their grandchildren and explore this beautiful state. Over the years, more family moved to Anchorage, which meant more love to share. In mid-2015, Nanay Lourdes was hospitalized for several months, and her whole family flocked to be by her side. With a miraculous recovery in 2016, she was able to lead a healthy, peaceful and joyous life of singing and dancing, all while being at home surrounded by family.

Lourdes was preceded in death by her husband, Leonido Villasin; her parents, Hipolito and Isabel Obiscuro; her sisters, Hipolita, Macaria and Sergia; and her nephews, Federico, Floro and Susimo. She is survived by her sons, Danny, Perto and Leonido Jr. (Boboy); and daughters, Patrocinia (Nene), Letty and Betty; her niece, Nenita; and nephew, Teodorico; and grandchildren, Chris, Maryann, Kathryn, Michelle, Mary Grace, Mark, Uly, Mark Ferdie, Jun Jun, John Carl (Buknoy), Teresa, Leonardo (Nonoy), Letty, Luzviminda (Baby), Angelito (Boboy), Malou, Jojo, Aileen and Leni, Kamryn and DJ, Aileen and Edward; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Kayleigh, Dominic, CJ and Ferdie Jr.

If you would like to join and pay tribute to our dear Nanay, a viewing will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a ceremony to start at 12 p.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Wellspring Church, celebrating her life.

