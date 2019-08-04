Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell D. MacNutt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lowell Dexter MacNutt was born in Ashland, Mass., on Feb. 26, 1943, and passed away on July 11, 2019. The son of Stearns and Barbara MacNutt, Lowell was the oldest of four children.

Lowell first moved to Alaska while in the U.S. Army. He left briefly to return to his home state of Massachusetts to study accounting. Eventually it was his love of nature and the outdoors that would compel him to move back to Alaska, where he co-founded Anchorage Tank & Welding with partner Lee Higbee. In 1971, Lowell made a purchase that would remain a part of his life for the next 45 years - a Cessna 180 bush plane named "Charlie." His family and friends will always treasure their memories of taking trips in "Charlie" including a cross-country trip from Anchorage to Sarasota, Fla., which included visits to several national parks.

In 2000, Lowell moved from Alaska to Brays Island, S.C. An avid outdoorsman, Lowell enjoyed fishing, shooting and hunting. Lowell taught those around him the importance of working hard whether he was building a home, generating a spreadsheet, or balancing and blueprinting a small block Chevy.

He was also known for his love of dogs and was famous for bringing home strays and finding new homes for them. But it was his beloved French Brittany, Finn, who was his loyal companion for many years, even remaining by his side in Lowell's last hours.

Survivors include his wife, Charlene Coleman Harris; his sister, Gigi Rouse of Leeds, England; his nieces, Samantha Sweet of Yorkshire, England, and Mary Beth MacNutt; his nephews, Jonathan MacNutt of Sarasota, Fla., and Christian Knowles-Fitton of Yorkshire, England; and his stepchildren, Mary Therese O'Neill of Enumclaw, Wash., Joe Hendricks of Phoenix, Ariz., and Meganne Hendricks of Anchorage, Alaska. He will be missed.

A celebration of life will take place on Aug. 23, 2019, on Brays Island, S.C. Donations in honor of Lowell can be made to Hope Community Resources. Lowell Dexter MacNutt was born in Ashland, Mass., on Feb. 26, 1943, and passed away on July 11, 2019. The son of Stearns and Barbara MacNutt, Lowell was the oldest of four children.Lowell first moved to Alaska while in the U.S. Army. He left briefly to return to his home state of Massachusetts to study accounting. Eventually it was his love of nature and the outdoors that would compel him to move back to Alaska, where he co-founded Anchorage Tank & Welding with partner Lee Higbee. In 1971, Lowell made a purchase that would remain a part of his life for the next 45 years - a Cessna 180 bush plane named "Charlie." His family and friends will always treasure their memories of taking trips in "Charlie" including a cross-country trip from Anchorage to Sarasota, Fla., which included visits to several national parks.In 2000, Lowell moved from Alaska to Brays Island, S.C. An avid outdoorsman, Lowell enjoyed fishing, shooting and hunting. Lowell taught those around him the importance of working hard whether he was building a home, generating a spreadsheet, or balancing and blueprinting a small block Chevy.He was also known for his love of dogs and was famous for bringing home strays and finding new homes for them. But it was his beloved French Brittany, Finn, who was his loyal companion for many years, even remaining by his side in Lowell's last hours.Survivors include his wife, Charlene Coleman Harris; his sister, Gigi Rouse of Leeds, England; his nieces, Samantha Sweet of Yorkshire, England, and Mary Beth MacNutt; his nephews, Jonathan MacNutt of Sarasota, Fla., and Christian Knowles-Fitton of Yorkshire, England; and his stepchildren, Mary Therese O'Neill of Enumclaw, Wash., Joe Hendricks of Phoenix, Ariz., and Meganne Hendricks of Anchorage, Alaska. He will be missed.A celebration of life will take place on Aug. 23, 2019, on Brays Island, S.C. Donations in honor of Lowell can be made to Hope Community Resources. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close