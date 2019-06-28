Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Viewing 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ChangePoint Alaska Service 1:00 PM ChangePoint Alaska Send Flowers Obituary

Lucas Keith Keaveny went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 19, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 20, 2006, to his loving parents, Jesse and Rachel Keaveny. Lucas spent his 12 short years in Anchorage, Alaska, with the many people he loved. When Lucas was 7 years old, he entered into a relationship with God by trusting the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior. Lucas's passions had no limits. His magnetic personality attracted people of all ages to love him. His love for animals and new treasures always had him saving his money for the next great thing. His creative ability inspired him to start a YouTube channel showing everyone his goofy character and leaving us a gift to remember him by.

Lucas will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his parents, Rachel and Jesse Keaveny; his sister, Alexis; and brother, Levi; both sets of grandparents, Tim and Sharon Keaveny, and Don and Lois Bang; many aunts and uncles; and countless cousins.

The funeral will be held at ChangePoint Alaska with the public viewing at 12 p.m., and the service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019.



