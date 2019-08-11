Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Okegawa. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Wake 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Mary Okegawa passed away peacefully in her home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Aug. 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 73.

Lucille was second born to Edmund and A. Irene Brown on April 17, 1946, in Juneau, Alaska. She lost her parents at the age of 3; she was raised by her grandparents Jacob and Elsie Pratt in Hoonah, Alaska.

She met the love of her life on July 4, 1969. They met in Juneau, where they started their life together. Lucille was a proud stay-at-home mother of three daughters. They moved to Anchorage in 1994, the year their first grandchild was born.

Lucille really loved spending time with family. She especially liked bike riding with her children and grandchildren, greatly enjoyed day trips, and loved spending time outdoors, including fishing with her husband. Lucille loved listening to her oldies, dancing, visiting with family and friends sharing great memories, making her family smile or laugh every chance she could, and loved gardening; her plants and doggie meant a lot to her. Lucille put a lot of love in everything she did, especially into her family.

Lucille will be greatly missed, not only by family, but by all who were blessed to know her.

Lucille is survived by husband, Ronald; daughters, Christine (Guieskai) Johnson, Charlotte Okegawa and Georgianna (John) Reeb; grandchildren, Shawn, Anthony, Dimeana, Guieskai (JR), Calvin (JR), Isaiah, William, Karma, Raven, Katie, Inari, Michael, Li-Tseen and Li-Saayee; great-grand-daughters, Loretta and Alina; and numerous family whom loved her so much.

Lucille is preceded in death by her three sons; parents; grandparents; and sisters, Charlotte and Katherine.

A wake will be held at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Funeral services will be held following the viewing, at 1 p.m.



