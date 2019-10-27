Luella Grant Schultz, 76, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Oct. 17, 2019, at home. Mrs. Schultz was born on Feb. 28, 1943, in Ann Arbor, Mich. She graduated from San Francisco State College after attending Ouchita Baptist University of Arkansas and University of Maryland Portland States with honors and a master's degree equivalent. She interned at the at the Washington, D.C., office of postmaster appointments for Harold Jinks of Piggott. Later, she was a high school home economics teacher for the Walnut Creek, Calif., and Lake Oswego, Ore., school districts. She enjoyed clothing design, tailoring, cooking, and being a dedicated homemaker in child development. She was an avid listener of the Anchorage Baptist Temple TV broadcast.
During her internship in Washington, D.C., she met her husband, James "Jim" Schultz. They were married on April 20, 1964, in Corning, Ark. He survives.
Other survivors include their children, Susan Brandon-Schultz of Mt. St. Helens, Ore., Joshua Schultz of San Francisco, Calif., and Jeffrey Schultz of Tokyo, Japan; brother, Ernest Lee Cobb of Houston, Texas; and grandchildren, Oskar Schultz, Jade and Violet Brandon Schultz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest "Buddy" and Evelyn (Grant) Cobb.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Corning. Funeral service will follow at the church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Josh Raspberry officiating. Burial will be at Corning Cemetery.
Luella was blind the last seven years of her life due to cancer destroying her optic nerve and the family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to any organization for the blind of your choice.
