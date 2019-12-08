Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Send Flowers Obituary

Lulu Oomittuk Nicholia, 86, was born on July 18, 1933, in Point Hope, Alaska. She was raised there by her parents, Guy and Daisy Oomittuk. Lulu attended Mt. Edgecumbe High School in Sitka, Alaska.

Lulu worked most of her life dedicating herself to others before putting herself first. As a young woman she became a registered nurse with the State of Alaska. She traveled around Alaska taking care of patients in different native communities. In the 1950s, Lulu went to work at the Tanana Hospital, where she met Milton Nicholia and married him in 1957. Their first born, a beautiful baby girl named Liza, was followed by a bouncing baby boy named Milton Jr. Her children were her pride and joy. They raised their two children and their dogs in Tanana, until the hospital closure in 1981. Lulu then relocated to Anchorage, Alaska, where she worked at the old Alaska Native Medical Center in downtown Anchorage. Lulu was loved by many of her colleagues and patients at ANMC, as well as family and friends.

Lulu retired from her nursing career in 1991. During that time she adopted her granddaughter, Andrea Prior, and was engaged to her fiance Don Barbarich. Unfortunately, Don passed away before they married. She spent the rest of her retirement raising her granddaughter and living her life.

She enjoyed playing solitaire, watching movies, reminiscing about the good old days, solving word puzzles and reading books. Lulu had many stories she shared, many that are life lessons and some that were comforting to her.

Lulu was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Liza Prior; brothers, Dan and William Lisbourne and Art Oomittuk; and sisters, Carol Omnik and Nora Kubanyi.

She is survived by her son, Milton Jr. of Tanana, Alaska; sister, Della Price of Sitka; granddaughter, Andrea Prior-Fast; and her two great-granddaughters, Autumn and Anna Fast, all of Seattle, Wash.; and lastly her twin grandchildren, Sommer and Bill Caudill of Anchorage.

Interment will follow at a later date in Tanana.



