Luther Edwin Stanley, 97, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 26, 2019. Stanley was born on June 26, 1922 in Poston, Ohio to Homer Stanley and Ada Rickenbaugh. He began his Alaskan journey in 1993, where he became a resident of Dutch Harbor, Alaska and then Anchorage, Alaska. Luther was awarded US Navy Chief Petty Officer, then later retired from the United Sates Navy.
Luther is survived by his son, Tony Stanley and daughter in-law, Mel Stanley; grandsons, Eric, Logan, Frank Stanley; and great-granddaughter, Alexa Stanley.
A private visitation will be held on Nov. 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. til 12:30 p.m. at Janssen Evergreen Memorial Chapel. Luther Edwin Stanley will be laid to rest at Fort Richardson National Cemetery Nov. 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The Pallbearers will include Tony Stanley, Eric Stanley, Logan Stanley and Frank Stanley.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019