Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lydia Barce, 25, left the bonds of this earth on Jan. 19, 2019, after a valiant two week recovery effort by herself and the staff at Alaska Regional Hospital.

Lydia was born on May 17, 1993, in West Covina, Calif., to Debra and Jeff. Her aunt and uncle, Karen and Doug Barce, became her adoptive mom and dad before her third birthday.

Lydia attended Abbot Loop/Heritage Christian School, Hanshew Middle School and Service High School. She later graduated from Nine Star Cyber Lynx in 2014. Lydia and her family were very proud of that accomplishment.

Growing up, Lydia enjoyed camping with her family, spending time with her grandparents at holiday events, being with her friends and traveling on vacations with her family. Most of all, she loved being a mom to her daughter, Amelyauna.

Lydia's joy and determination left a lasting impression on the people who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her strong will and unwavering stubbornness gave us all hope that she could overcome any challenge that she encountered. She faced many challenges in her short time but in the end the battle for her life was one that she could not win.

Lydia was preceded in death by her mother, Karen; sister, Adrianne; maternal grandparents, Gary and Lydia; and grandfather, David.

She is survived by her father, Doug; daughter, Amelyauna; sisters, Sara, Cortney and Emily; brothers, Nicholas and Darren; grandmother, Betty; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; many cousins and second cousins; and birth parents, Debra and Jeff.

A memorial celebration of Lydia's life will be held at Hillside Baptist Church, 5200 O'Malley Road in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 3 p.m.



Lydia Barce, 25, left the bonds of this earth on Jan. 19, 2019, after a valiant two week recovery effort by herself and the staff at Alaska Regional Hospital.Lydia was born on May 17, 1993, in West Covina, Calif., to Debra and Jeff. Her aunt and uncle, Karen and Doug Barce, became her adoptive mom and dad before her third birthday.Lydia attended Abbot Loop/Heritage Christian School, Hanshew Middle School and Service High School. She later graduated from Nine Star Cyber Lynx in 2014. Lydia and her family were very proud of that accomplishment.Growing up, Lydia enjoyed camping with her family, spending time with her grandparents at holiday events, being with her friends and traveling on vacations with her family. Most of all, she loved being a mom to her daughter, Amelyauna.Lydia's joy and determination left a lasting impression on the people who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her strong will and unwavering stubbornness gave us all hope that she could overcome any challenge that she encountered. She faced many challenges in her short time but in the end the battle for her life was one that she could not win.Lydia was preceded in death by her mother, Karen; sister, Adrianne; maternal grandparents, Gary and Lydia; and grandfather, David.She is survived by her father, Doug; daughter, Amelyauna; sisters, Sara, Cortney and Emily; brothers, Nicholas and Darren; grandmother, Betty; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; many cousins and second cousins; and birth parents, Debra and Jeff.A memorial celebration of Lydia's life will be held at Hillside Baptist Church, 5200 O'Malley Road in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. Funeral Home Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home

11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

(907) 344-1497 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close