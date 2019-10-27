Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Macie Marie Aileen Schroeder-Dalebout. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Memorial service 2:00 PM Soldotna High School Send Flowers Obituary

Lifelong Soldotna, Alaska, resident Ms. Macie Marie Aileen Schroeder-Dalebout, 17, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in a car accident on the Sterling Highway.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3rd, 2019, at Soldotna High School. A celebration of her life will follow. Pastor Alan Humphries will be officiating.

Macie was born on Sept. 9, 2002, to Jessica (Schroeder) Escontrias and Leo Sanchez Jr. in Soldotna. She was in the 11th grade currently at Soldotna High School. Macie would spend the summers with her dad, stepmom and sisters in Anchorage, Alaska. She worked at Maxim's Hair Salon as well as The Acapulco's in Kenai, Alaska. Macie was a member of the Soldotna Church of God and was a Youth Excelling Spiritually in Ohio. She was also homecoming princess. She loved God, playing softball, was he manager of the high school wrestling and girls' basketball teams and sung in choir.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Leopoldo Sanchez Jr.; and aunt, Mary West.

She is survived by her mom, Jessica (Ernesto IV) Escontrias of Soldotna; grandparents, Joseph (Teresa) Dalebout of Soldotna; sisters, Chloe Johnson of Soldotna, Grace Escontrias of Soldotna, Maribel Sanchez of Anchorage, Shila

Condolences/donations may be made in memory of Macie c/o Jessica to 255 Marcus Avenue, Soldotna, AK 99669.



Smith of Anchorage, Sophia Sanchez of Anchorage, and Eva Luna Sanchez of Anchorage; aunts and uncles, Sadie (Jimmy) Lansing of Sterling, Alaska, Samantha Pyfer of Kenai and Johnathan Dalebout of Soldotna; stepmom, Sheena Sanchez of Anchorage; cousins, Taylor Rose, Claira, Cache, Kannon, Mazzy, Waylon, Matilda, Colter, Jakxton and Jayce; extended family, Julie and Fred West, Susan and Rollin Braden, Jeanne Manson and Michael West; and many other family members who Macie loved dearly.

