Mack Darbey, 55, passed away in Anchorage, Alaska, on Jan. 5, 2020. He was born on Oct. 16, 1964, to Mack Darbey Sr. and Vernice Darbey in Merced, Calif. Mack made his journey to Alaska in 1994, when he became a resident of Anchorage. Mack Darbey was a sports enthusiast; his hobbies included basketball, football, playing dominos and cards.
He was a great father, brother and friend; he got along with anybody he came in contact with. Mack is preceded in death with his father, Mack Darbey Sr.; brother, Michael Darbey; and sister, Brenda Darbey. He is survived by his mother, Vernice Darbey; sister, Sheila Woods; brother, Alfred Darbey; half-sister, Patricia Finch; wife, Rebecca Martinez; daughters, Monica Martinez, Fonda Jackson and Ivana Martinez; son, Nicholas Martinez; nephews, Mario Duarte and Jonathan Vasquez; and numerous more nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Pallbearers will include: Jonathan Vasquez, Christopher Cuevas, Treasure Martinez, Ebenie Andujar, Nate Davis and Delmar Spencer.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage, at 11 a.m. Mack's service will begin at 12 p.m. with minister Lynn Lewis, and burial will be held at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery 535 East Ninth Avenue in Anchorage, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Spenard Community Recreation Center from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted with Janssen Funeral Homes.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020