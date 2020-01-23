Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mack K. Darbey. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Service 12:00 PM Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mack Darbey, 55, passed away in Anchorage, Alaska, on Jan. 5, 2020. He was born on Oct. 16, 1964, to Mack Darbey Sr. and Vernice Darbey in Merced, Calif. Mack made his journey to Alaska in 1994, when he became a resident of Anchorage. Mack Darbey was a sports enthusiast; his hobbies included basketball, football, playing dominos and cards.

He was a great father, brother and friend; he got along with anybody he came in contact with. Mack is preceded in death with his father, Mack Darbey Sr.; brother, Michael Darbey; and sister, Brenda Darbey. He is survived by his mother, Vernice Darbey; sister, Sheila Woods; brother, Alfred Darbey; half-sister, Patricia Finch; wife, Rebecca Martinez; daughters, Monica Martinez, Fonda Jackson and Ivana Martinez; son, Nicholas Martinez; nephews, Mario Duarte and Jonathan Vasquez; and numerous more nephews, nieces and grandchildren. Pallbearers will include: Jonathan Vasquez, Christopher Cuevas, Treasure Martinez, Ebenie Andujar, Nate Davis and Delmar Spencer.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage, at 11 a.m. Mack's service will begin at 12 p.m. with minister Lynn Lewis, and burial will be held at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery 535 East Ninth Avenue in Anchorage, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Spenard Community Recreation Center from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted with Janssen Funeral Homes.





