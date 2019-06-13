Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Magdalene K. Irrigoo. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Anchorage First Presbyterian Church Chapel 616 West 10th Avenue View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Former Gambell and Nome, Alaska, resident, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and auntie, Magdalene Qesginga Kulukhon Irrigoo, died in Anchorage, Alaska, at 8:20 a.m., on June 8, 2019, after a long illness.

A memorial will be held at Anchorage First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 616 West 10th Avenue, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after in the church. As she wished, Maggie will be cremated, and her ashes spread on St. Lawrence Island and Nome.

Maggie was friend to everyone. She dedicated her life to helping those in need. Maggie had a heart of great faith and love, which she passed down to her children. Through faith, we know that we will see Maggie again, and she is no longer suffering and is free from pain in God's loving arms.

She loved to sew, gather traditional foods and pass on her knowledge to the younger generations. She opened her heart and home to any in need. She was a foster mother and caregiver, and loved all. A faithful servant to the Presbyterian Church since she was young, she taught any who would listen about faith and the love of God.

She is survived by children, Walton and Bernard Jr.; and daughter, Marilyn; sons-in law, Troy Johnson and Maurice Nattanguk; and daughter, Connie. She has many other children she considered her own across the state and Outside. She is also survived by grandchildren, Lawrence, Nicholas and Christopher; Kristina, Tatiana, Jenelle, Amanda, Rachel and Willa; and in-laws, Amelia, Delia, Paul, Yuung, Hanson and Crunch.

