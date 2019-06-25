Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Hope Social Hall Main Street Hope , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaska resident, Doreen died in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 93.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Hope Social Hall on Main Street in Hope, Alaska. Following the service, her ashes will be buried in the Hope Cemetery next to her husband.

Doreen moved to Alaska in 1940 with her parents. In 1945, she married Hal Polk Barnett in Fairbanks, Alaska, the first couple to be married on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Mother to six children, she was a stay-at-home mom for many years.

Barnett was a charter member and three-term president of the College Women's Club and was instrumental in the development and establishment of the public playground park in the College, Alaska, area. She served for almost 30 years as a 4-H leader/camp cook on many trips, made amazing decorated cakes for weddings and other community events. Was a member of the Pioneers of Alaska Igloo #8 Women's Auxiliary. Doreen moved to their Chena Ridge, Alaska, homestead in 1958, after living in College for 13 years. In 1981 she received the Governor's Award for Volunteerism and her many civic contributions.

1984 found Doreen and Hal "snowbirds" to Hawaii for the winters. Summers were spent traveling to visit family and friends plus many cruises to lands far and wide. There wasn't a person she didn't like and never said an unkind word about anyone - raising her children to follow in her footsteps.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Doreen's name to . Doreen is survived by children: Maggie "Fayrene" and Scott Sherritt of Hope, Alaska, Lynndeen Knapp of Big Lake, Alaska, Kenneth and Soozi Barnett of Lynnwood, Wash., Russell and Duyet Barnett of Anchorage, Alaska, Edwina Barnett Simmons and Avery Simmons of Pelican, Alaska, and Joleen and Daryl Hibben of La Grange, Ky., and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plus many more she counted as family.

