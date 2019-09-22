Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Macedo. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 PM St. Patrick's Parish 2111 Muldoon Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, Manuel E. Macedo, loving husband and father, died, at age 73, in his home in Anchorage, Alaska.

Manuel was born on Dec. 26, 1945, in Peru. Manuel moved to the United States in 1968, and met his wife Helena in 1971, after she moved from Columbia. Manuel and Helena married on July 1, 1972, in New York. Together, they raised their son Andrew Macedo.

Manuel was a kind, hard-working and resourceful man. He began working in maintenance for the Anchorage School District when he and Helena moved to Alaska in 1976. Manuel quickly became interested in teaching and began taking evening classes after work to complete his college education. Manuel graduated from Alaska Pacific University in 1990 with a degree in education and began teaching English as a second language with the Anchorage School District at Begich Middle School and Clark Middle School. Manuel also taught Spanish at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Manuel was known to have an incredible work ethic, a calm spirit and a helping hand for anyone who needed it. Manuel was known to say, "If you do a favor, don't look back and expect anything in return." He put his family first and gave all that he had.

Manuel is survived by his wife, Helena; his son, Andrew; and six brothers and sisters.

A funeral service will be held at St. Patrick's Parish, 2111 Muldoon Road in Anchorage, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association at webwa.alsa.org , or bring donations to the service.

