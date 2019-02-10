Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marc Eugene Humm, also known affectionately by the nickname "Hummer," peacefully passed away on Jan. 24, 2019, in his home in Casa Grande, Ariz. He was surrounded by an entourage of loving friends and family.

Marc was born on Aug. 13, 1953, in Oregon City, Ore. He attended elementary school in Portland, Ore., and graduated from Hudson Bay High School in Vancouver, Wash. Following graduation, Marc worked for Martin T Morlan Plumbing, where he became a Journeyman plumber in 1975.

In 1984, Marc met and married his soul mate and wife of 35 years, Patty Humm and her two sons, Buck and Corey.

The family moved to the Anchorage, Alaska area, where Marc soon started his own business, Prime Mechanical. He was a successful and respected businessman and community patron. He was also an enthusiastic football coach at Chugiak and Wasilla high schools. He truly loved his players and has remained in contact with many.

In 2010, Marc and Patty moved to Casa Grande, Ariz., to begin an active retirement. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining his many friends in the community. Their home was filled with laughter and good times. He and Patty also roamed the U.S. in their motorhome, where they visited family and met new friends.

Marc is survived by his wife, Patty; and three sisters, Karin Lysek, Pamela Murray and J. Dianne Waybright. He was a fun and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and their children. He was also a best friend to many.

Patty wishes to express her thanks for all of the encouragement and acts of kindness shown to her and Marc during his long battle with cancer.

A celebration of Marc's life will be held in early summer 2019. Marc Eugene Humm, also known affectionately by the nickname "Hummer," peacefully passed away on Jan. 24, 2019, in his home in Casa Grande, Ariz. He was surrounded by an entourage of loving friends and family.Marc was born on Aug. 13, 1953, in Oregon City, Ore. He attended elementary school in Portland, Ore., and graduated from Hudson Bay High School in Vancouver, Wash. Following graduation, Marc worked for Martin T Morlan Plumbing, where he became a Journeyman plumber in 1975.In 1984, Marc met and married his soul mate and wife of 35 years, Patty Humm and her two sons, Buck and Corey.The family moved to the Anchorage, Alaska area, where Marc soon started his own business, Prime Mechanical. He was a successful and respected businessman and community patron. He was also an enthusiastic football coach at Chugiak and Wasilla high schools. He truly loved his players and has remained in contact with many.In 2010, Marc and Patty moved to Casa Grande, Ariz., to begin an active retirement. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining his many friends in the community. Their home was filled with laughter and good times. He and Patty also roamed the U.S. in their motorhome, where they visited family and met new friends.Marc is survived by his wife, Patty; and three sisters, Karin Lysek, Pamela Murray and J. Dianne Waybright. He was a fun and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and their children. He was also a best friend to many.Patty wishes to express her thanks for all of the encouragement and acts of kindness shown to her and Marc during his long battle with cancer.A celebration of Marc's life will be held in early summer 2019. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close