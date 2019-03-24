Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lifelong Alaska and Anchor Point resident Mr. Marc Anthony Roderick, 46, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in a vehicle accident near Mile 33 of the Seward Highway near Moose Pass, Alaska.

Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Chapman School in Anchor Point.

Marc was born on Aug. 17, 1972, in Homer, Alaska. He has lived in Anchor Point all his life. He was the owner of R/C Land Improvement since 1993. Marc also did logging, construction and gravel pit work. He was a former member of the Anchor Point Fire Department. Marc's hobbies were hanging out with family and snowmaching.

The family wrote:

"Marc was my everything; July would have marked our 25th wedding anniversary. There are no words to say how great he was or how much he will be missed. - Shanna."

"We worked together, we went on adventures together, we had fun together. There won't be a day that goes by that I won't miss him. He molded me into the man I am today - Ethan."

"He didn't have to be my dad, but he chose me and was the best Dad I could ever have had - Neill."

"He always had a hand for anyone in need and never gave a second thought. He was my hero and always will be. - Aurora."

He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Symens Roderick; and brothers-in-law, Allen Chapman and Jeffrey Ring.

He is survived by his wife, Shanna M.S. Roderick of Anchor Point; sons, Neill Roderick of Anchor Point and Ethan Roderick of Anchor Point; daughters, Aurora (Russ) Merritt of Anchor Point and Kayla (Dennis) Kendrick of Colorado; grandsons, Michael, Beau and William, all of Anchor Point; father, Paul Roderick of Anchor Point; brothers, Matthew, David and Andy, all of Anchor Point; sisters, Sara, Rachel, Martha and Elizabeth, all of Anchor Point; father in-law, Gary and Nancy Squires of Homer, Alaska; mother-in-law, Cathy and Art Myers of Michigan; sister in-law, Danielle Davis of Wasilla, Alaska; brother in-law, Dean and Azi Squires of Fairbanks, Alaska; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

There was a GoFundMe page set up by friends as well as a bank account at Alaska USA FCU.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory.



5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.

Kenai , AK 99611

