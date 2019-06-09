Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:30 AM Fort Richardson please check with JBER for the proper gate and assembly time Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Alaska Aviation Museum Send Flowers Obituary

A man with a colorful history and sometimes mysterious past, Marc Stella was born in Chicago, Ill., on June 5, 1928; or was it Foggia, Italy, in 1926? There are at least three stories surrounding this arrival and we remain uncertain which is true. He lived several lifetimes' worth of adventures, including those during his youth that took him from Chicago to California, and secured him a half-brother and new grandparents for the children he would eventually sire.

In July 1944, he enlisted with the

He then journeyed north to China in October 1945, considered a second overseas tour, as part of the 1st Marine Division forces to secure multiple Japanese surrenders during the coming months. We estimate he left China in late 1946, and took a meandering path back to the western hemisphere, receiving an Honorable Discharge in July 1948, based upon a DD-303.

After trying his hand as a fishing guide in Florida, he returned to federal service when he joined the

In December 1953, he attended the inaugural police academy class and became a Territorial

He eventually found his way back to the U.S., being spotted - stopped for speeding – in Juneau, Alaska, in late 1967, and arriving in Fairbanks the following spring; guess that cop really slowed him down! During this period he re-entered federal service as an air traffic controller, then wandered off to Juneau - we think - in the early '70s, where he worked for the FAA in Flight Standards. In 1973, he settled (like the white stuff in a snow globe) in Anchorage, Alaska, first with the FAA then with the National Transportation Safety Board, from which he retired in July 1988.His stellar flying career was formally recognized when he received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in July 2006.

At this point, Marc had traveled to parts of the globe many of us only know about in books, or the modern equivalent of books, or Google. He drove from Alaska – or California - to Tierra del Fuego, where he invested in property on a little known island to the east, Islas Malvinas, he sold it - at a loss - shortly before Great Britain came a-calling in 1982; he flew in - or through or over or to - Burma, India, Pakistan, Brunei, Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tahiti, Bora Bora, Lebanon, Egypt and much of Africa; made a couple of trips to Russia; skinny-dipped near McMurdo Station (brrrrrr!!); and soared above the Colorado skies in a thin cotton flight suit at greater than 35,000 ft (more brrrrrr!!). Along the way, he found and married a new travel partner to share in the adventures. His Val Pal expanded his horizons as they ventured off to a few places Marc had not been before: the Russian Far East, trekking in the foothills of Mt. Everest; New Zealand's North Island, where Val was working for a couple of years; scuba diving in Fiji; took the mule ride to Molokai's former leper colony; and traveled on the first Honor Flight from Alaska to Washington, D.C., in 2012.

Marc was an active participant in the Civil Air Patrol for some 65 years, though he had slowed down a bit near the end of his service. He was also a lifetime member of the Pioneers of Alaska, longtime member of the Alaskan Prospectors Society, the Alaska Yukon Pioneers and a couple of groups that passed away before he did!

Marc was preceded in death by his first son, Kolne Stella; his half-brother, Ed Walsh Jr.; and his sister, Katherine Stella-Floren.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Valerie; his first wife, Dorothy Stella; his son, Damien (and Mary) Stella; nieces, Lauray Walsh and Leslie Woodworth; nephews, Carl, John and Andrew Floren; and a healthy serving of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a collection of grand and great-grand neice-phews. To close out Marc's colorful history and mysterious past, Damien has ascertained he may have a couple of half-siblings out there somewhere, but Marc appears to have misplaced (intentionally?) the photographic evidence and he appears to have come up short in a quest to find them during an overseas trip many years ago.

All are welcome to join the family for chapel and graveside service at Fort Richardson starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 - please check with JBER for the proper gate and assembly time - and a celebration of life at 5 p.m. on Friday, June14, 2019, at the Alaska Aviation Museum, where we can share memories and tall tales, swap gossip and fabrications, and do our best to expand our collective knowledge of this "man of mystery." In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrance be made to the Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission or



