Service Information Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel 1707 S. Bragaw St. Anchorage , AK 99508 (800)-820-1682 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Anthony's Catholic Church

Longtime Alaska resident Marcelo Cabaloy Abang passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Dec. 10, 2019, at the age of 84.

Born on Jan. 11, 1935, to Filicicimo and Eulalia Abang in Waipahu, Hawaii, he joined the military at the age of 24, shortly after meeting his future bride, Diana Agbayani.

He took pride in his career in the U.S. Army; stationed with his growing family in Okinawa, Germany, Maryland, California and Alaska, he also served two tours in both Korea and Vietnam. After faithfully serving his country for 20 years, he retired in1979.

A devoted family and hardworking man, it wasn't long after he retired that he took a position with the United States Postal Service; retiring once again after 20 years.

Known to many as "Larry" or "Marc," he was a great storyteller. His abundance of stories was entertaining to all who were fortunate to listen, but it was his facial expressions and corny sense of humor that made everyone laugh even harder.

He had a passion for music and musical talent that was known to many. When he spoke, his voice was commanding, but when he sang, his voice was smooth and relaxing, mesmerizing and a true pleasure to listen to. As a left-handed musician he taught himself how to play the guitar - upside down. It was his belief to learn this way, so that he would be able to pick up any guitar, at any time, and play.

Living a life with few regrets, when he wasn't spending time with his family, he indulged his time riding his Harley and of course sitting in his recliner, watching old westerns and action movies on TV.

His blessed and fulfilled life will be cherished by his children, Darrell of Washington, Maydeen of Anchorage, Alaska, David of Anchorage and Marlene (Tom) of Wasilla, Alaska; grandchildren, Janelle, Jacob, Brandon, Tera, Tasha, and Audrey; and great-grandson, Nathan; his sister, Maggie Fletcher of North Carolina; and many family members in Hawaii including his daughter, Audrey (Rick) and son, Sonny.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Norma and Helen; his brothers, Stanley and Richard; and his beloved wife of 38 years, Diana.

A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Fisher House Foundation, a program for families and Caregivers of Veterans and Active Duty Military receiving treatment at major military and VA medical facilities.

"But those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint." - Isaiah 40:31



