Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Visitation 1:30 PM Central Lutheran Church Anchorage , AK View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Central Lutheran Church Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mardell Ann Tyone was born to Helen and George Skeek in Kake, Alaska, where she attended school. Ann moved to Anchorage, Alaska, to babysit for Edna and Lemmie Charley on May 30, 1967. Two months later, she met the love of her life, Elmer.

Elmer and Ann were married on April 27, 1968. They had three children: Allen, Darryl, and Crystal. Ann was a homemaker with a warm and welcoming home; she greeted everyone with love. Generous and caring, she would share her native foods and host big feeds. She took in several children so they could live in a safe and loving environment: all done without any type of compensation or aid. Brice and Junior who were Allen's friends; Raetta who was Darryl's friend; and Kathryn who was Crystal's friend, became her children and brought her grandchildren. Many children called her grandma.

Ann and Lucy were founding members of the Anchorage Tlingit & Haida Dancers. They worked together on fundraising for the group and she was one of their main drummers for many years. She was watching Marissa and Ashley and took them to all the dance practices with Crystal; when Karen returned from the oil spill, the girls taught her Tlingit songs. Ann's friend Doris, a member of the dance group, soon became part of the family and was traditionally adopted by Gram Helen. When family and friends had to make trips to town for medical care, Ann and Elmer would make time to visit them at the hospital or take them to run errands. Loving and caring, Ann would call her friends and family to check on them to see if they were doing okay.

Ann enjoyed going for rides and would often go out by the airport and watch the jets come and go. She loved the show "Cops" and when she would see a policeman she would sing "Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?' often dancing as she sang. An avid bingo player, Ann started hosting Penny Ante-Up games at her home to bring family and friends over for a dinner and a visit. It was loud, full of laughter and silliness, but, oh so much fun. She liked to show us that we could have a good time without alcohol or drugs.

Ann had a large extended family and many, many friends who will miss her.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Central Lutheran Church in Anchorage, Alaska, with Pastor George Harkness officiating. Visitation will start at 1:30 p.m., and Funeral Service at 2 p.m.



Mardell Ann Tyone was born to Helen and George Skeek in Kake, Alaska, where she attended school. Ann moved to Anchorage, Alaska, to babysit for Edna and Lemmie Charley on May 30, 1967. Two months later, she met the love of her life, Elmer.Elmer and Ann were married on April 27, 1968. They had three children: Allen, Darryl, and Crystal. Ann was a homemaker with a warm and welcoming home; she greeted everyone with love. Generous and caring, she would share her native foods and host big feeds. She took in several children so they could live in a safe and loving environment: all done without any type of compensation or aid. Brice and Junior who were Allen's friends; Raetta who was Darryl's friend; and Kathryn who was Crystal's friend, became her children and brought her grandchildren. Many children called her grandma.Ann and Lucy were founding members of the Anchorage Tlingit & Haida Dancers. They worked together on fundraising for the group and she was one of their main drummers for many years. She was watching Marissa and Ashley and took them to all the dance practices with Crystal; when Karen returned from the oil spill, the girls taught her Tlingit songs. Ann's friend Doris, a member of the dance group, soon became part of the family and was traditionally adopted by Gram Helen. When family and friends had to make trips to town for medical care, Ann and Elmer would make time to visit them at the hospital or take them to run errands. Loving and caring, Ann would call her friends and family to check on them to see if they were doing okay.Ann enjoyed going for rides and would often go out by the airport and watch the jets come and go. She loved the show "Cops" and when she would see a policeman she would sing "Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?' often dancing as she sang. An avid bingo player, Ann started hosting Penny Ante-Up games at her home to bring family and friends over for a dinner and a visit. It was loud, full of laughter and silliness, but, oh so much fun. She liked to show us that we could have a good time without alcohol or drugs.Ann had a large extended family and many, many friends who will miss her.Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Central Lutheran Church in Anchorage, Alaska, with Pastor George Harkness officiating. Visitation will start at 1:30 p.m., and Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close