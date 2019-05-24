Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Peggy" Hicklin, age 97, of Anchorage, Alaska, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Leonard Morris Hospital in Natick, Mass.

Peggy was born in Minnesota on July 11, 1921. She is the daughter of Fred and Hazel Heneman. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Harold and Fred; and her sister, Mary. She is survived by her son, Joe (Melissa) Hicklin; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

As Peggy was finishing nursing school in Minneapolis, Minn., World War Two broke out and she joined the army. She spent the war working in a hospital at Pearl Harbor. When the war ended, Captain Hicklin and another nurse, Jean Leeburg, got in a Jeep and drove up to the Territory of Alaska to help vaccinate Alaska natives against a tuberculosis epidemic. Peggy and Jean stayed in Alaska and eventually helped start the public health department there. She was a school nurse and a public health nurse until she retired many years later.

Peggy loved the outdoors and always had a dog. She felt that 15 degrees was the perfect outdoor temperature.

She will be laid to rest at her family plot in Lester Prairie, Minn.

