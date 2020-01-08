Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Webber. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Petroleum Club, 3301 C Street, Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is with a heavy hearts we announce the passing of Margaret Webber on January 2, 2020 after a battle with dementia; she was 60 years old. Margaret was born August 13, 1959 as the only child to Charles and Margaret Webber of Anchorage Alaska. From an early age, Margaret displayed her talent for dance as her mother, who had been a professional ballet dancer, tutored her. Margaret danced in many productions of the Anchorage Civic Ballet. At age 5, Margaret began dancing in the Anchorage production of the Nutcracker and she continued this annual Christmas tradition for 12 years, ultimately taking the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy. As a youth, Margaret spent many summers on her parent's boat in Seward. She also spent time in Port Townsend, Washington training alongside aspiring dancers and choreographers. By the time she was in 9th grade, Margaret had qualified for the prestigious Julliard School of Dance in NYC. After graduating early from West HS in 1976, Margaret left Alaska to pursue her dance career. Margaret's professional dance career was impressive: Roland Dupree Dance Academy, Stanley Holden Dance Center, and connections with greats like Mikhail Baryshnikov's White Oak Dance Project. She could do it all: tap, ballet, jazz, modern dance, and her all-time favorite dance gig was aboard the SS Azure Cruise ship. Margaret used to say, "its' a tough gig, but someone has to do it!" Like her mother, Margaret enjoyed teaching as much as preforming and excelled in both. Upon retiring from dance, Margaret worked at the Cerebral Palsy Foundation in California, received her BA in Education, and then returned to Alaska where her kind heart and gentle spirit lead her to Alpine Alternatives to help children, especially those that experienced sensory challenges such as hearing and vision loss. Margaret began work with Alpine Alternatives in 1986, and became the Executive Director in 1992, helping establish the Alaska "Camp Abilities." Margaret was a master at obtaining grants, fund raising and establishing a myriad of camps for children and youths. Her partnership with the Spenard Lion's Club raised thousands towards this effort and Margaret lived for this! She did whatever it took to make the Camp Abilities experience for children unforgettable: she found venues, searched out specialized camp leaders and nurses, helped with children's flights and lodging, planned events, and cooked many camp-meals herself! When funds were short, Margaret contributed her own funds to make the Camp a huge success each year. Margaret will be greatly missed. Her sweet heart will live on in all those who were fortunate enough to have known her.



Margaret is survived by distant relatives and her very close friends that cared for her through the end: Kelli Cherrier, Cindy Ryan, Chris Hodel, Lori Fisher, Peter Brautigam, Kathy Morgan, Brenda Ruby-Anderson, and her goddaughter, Kindra Robbins. A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Petroleum Club, 3301 C Street, Anchorage. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Alpine Alternatives, Inc. or the Spenard Lions Club. Arrangements were held with Janssen Funeral Homes.





