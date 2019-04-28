Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Church in the Wildwood 16832 Hanson Drive Eagle River , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Margie Lynne Hylton was born on May 15, 1952, in Spokane, Wash. Born again in the Lord in 1961, she stepped into God's presence April 24, 2019, with her family by her side, holding her hand, as she went to be with her Lord and Savior.

Margie came to Fairbanks, Alaska, in 1962, with her parents, Ralph and Diane Miller, and two sisters, Pam and Michelle Miller. She attended Hunter Elementary, Main Jr. High, and graduated in 1970 from Lathrop High School. In 1973, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska. She later married her high school sweetheart, Tom Hylton, on Jan. 14, 1974, at First Presbyterian Church in Anchorage. Tom and Margie share two children together: Thomas, born in 1979, and Christina, in 1981. Margie began part-time work after her children started school, and retired from Family Medical/Dental Center in 1996. She received her kidney/pancreas transplant in 1998, and was given the gift of spending nearly 20 more years with her spouse, her children and her grandchildren that she did not think she would ever have.

She was an avid quilter that loved immersing herself in the Word, enjoying the sunshine, riding a motorcycle with her husband and spoiling her grandchildren. Margie was strong in her faith, and is a member of Church in the Wildwood in Eagle River.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Tom W. Hylton; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas S. and Ricarica Hylton and grandsons, Jayden and Jordan Hylton of Anchorage; daughter, Christy Hylton McPheeters and grandchildren, Taylor, Tyce and Tristan McPheeters, all of Maryland; mother, Diane Miller of Fairbanks; sister, Pam Miller of Fairbanks, niece and nephew-in-law, Stephanie and Michael Garrison, grandniece, Lilianna Grace and grandnephews, Austin and Jace, of Post Falls, Idaho; Michelle Miller of Fairbanks and niece, Sarah of Bellevue, Wash.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Debby and Larry Imm, and niece and nephew-in-law, Tanya and Ben Wright, all of Anchorage; half-sisters, Wendi Gonzales of Florida and Laurie Anne Mages of Chicago, Ill.; and half-brother, Wesley Hall of Florida. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph A. Miller of Fairbanks.

There was not one life that she did not touch for the positive, or one soul that she did not find the good in. While her death is a devastating loss for all those that knew her, we find comfort that she is now with the Lord.

Serviced will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Church in the Wildwood, 16832 Hanson Drive, Eagle River, AK 99577.



