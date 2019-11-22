Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 616 West 10th Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

On the morning of Nov. 11, 2019, Margo Helena Campbell was called home by our Heavenly Father, passing away at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 92.

Margo's life journey began in Glendon, Alberta, Canada, on July 2, 1927. She was eldest daughter of six children of Michael and Dominica Bodnar. At the age of 14, she left the small family farm, and moved to Toronto, Canada, to continue her schooling.

Margo always had a sense of adventure, which found her moving to Vancouver, B.C., and San Francisco, Calif. While in San Francisco, Margo had planned on traveling to New Zealand, but at the last minute decided to take a steamship to Anchorage and visit the Last Frontier in 1957.

In Anchorage, Margo found employment as a legal secretary, and quickly earned a reputation for being hard working and possessing exemplary secretarial skills. In 1961, she met and married Ralph Campbell and they were together for the next 53 years, until Ralph's passing in 2014.

Together, they started Curtis & Campbell Inc. in 1966. The two found success through dedication and hard work and provided the quickly growing community of Anchorage with much needed paint and supplies. In 1973, Margo spearheaded the expansion of the business with the addition of Wallcoverings North Inc., which was a distributor of commercial and residential wallcovering.

In addition to her work with the family business, she was also an active member of PEO in Chapter K in Anchorage.

Margo and Ralph sold their businesses to their two sons in 1978. The two enjoyed their next phase in life by wintering in Kona, Hawaii, and years later in Port Ludlow, Wash., where they built their dream home. Margo was an accomplished golfer, celebrating three holes-in-one.

As much as Margo loved the golf course, her greatest joy came from her eight grandchildren, and more recently her seven great-grandchildren.

A committed Christian, Margo was active at First Presbyterian Church in Anchorage for many years and has been a member since 1969. She was also an Elder and served as Clerk of Session. It was her faith that sustained her through Ralph's passing and her battle with Parkinson's disease.

Margo is survived by her sister, Amelia Bilyeu; Margo and Ralph's three children, Bill and Dale Campbell and Renee Houle; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews spread throughout Canada and the U.S.

A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 616 West 10th Avenue in Anchorage, on Feb. 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to honor Margo with a donation to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation. On the morning of Nov. 11, 2019, Margo Helena Campbell was called home by our Heavenly Father, passing away at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, at the age of 92.Margo's life journey began in Glendon, Alberta, Canada, on July 2, 1927. She was eldest daughter of six children of Michael and Dominica Bodnar. At the age of 14, she left the small family farm, and moved to Toronto, Canada, to continue her schooling.Margo always had a sense of adventure, which found her moving to Vancouver, B.C., and San Francisco, Calif. While in San Francisco, Margo had planned on traveling to New Zealand, but at the last minute decided to take a steamship to Anchorage and visit the Last Frontier in 1957.In Anchorage, Margo found employment as a legal secretary, and quickly earned a reputation for being hard working and possessing exemplary secretarial skills. In 1961, she met and married Ralph Campbell and they were together for the next 53 years, until Ralph's passing in 2014.Together, they started Curtis & Campbell Inc. in 1966. The two found success through dedication and hard work and provided the quickly growing community of Anchorage with much needed paint and supplies. In 1973, Margo spearheaded the expansion of the business with the addition of Wallcoverings North Inc., which was a distributor of commercial and residential wallcovering.In addition to her work with the family business, she was also an active member of PEO in Chapter K in Anchorage.Margo and Ralph sold their businesses to their two sons in 1978. The two enjoyed their next phase in life by wintering in Kona, Hawaii, and years later in Port Ludlow, Wash., where they built their dream home. Margo was an accomplished golfer, celebrating three holes-in-one.As much as Margo loved the golf course, her greatest joy came from her eight grandchildren, and more recently her seven great-grandchildren.A committed Christian, Margo was active at First Presbyterian Church in Anchorage for many years and has been a member since 1969. She was also an Elder and served as Clerk of Session. It was her faith that sustained her through Ralph's passing and her battle with Parkinson's disease.Margo is survived by her sister, Amelia Bilyeu; Margo and Ralph's three children, Bill and Dale Campbell and Renee Houle; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews spread throughout Canada and the U.S.A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 616 West 10th Avenue in Anchorage, on Feb. 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to honor Margo with a donation to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close