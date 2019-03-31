Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Marguerite Odom, 74, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away peacefully in her favorite chair on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Marguerite, born on July 30, 1944, in New Orleans, La., was preceded in death by her parents, Hardy "Tunch" and Helen Pittman; and her brothers, James Pittman, Henry Pittman and Billy Thompson. Marguerite is survived by her sisters, Caroline Dunbar, Arlene Brewer and Shirley Newell; brothers. Samuel "Hardy" Pittman, Bill (Bobby) Thompson and Sammy Ray Thompson; former spouse, Norman Odom Sr.; five children Pamela, Gary, Keesha, Sabrina and Norman Jr.; 13 grandchildren, Eric, Erica, Shaquille, Elijah, Dominique, Tatyana, Michael, Christopher, Vanessa, Marisa, Ebony, Payton and Taylor; and 13 great-grandchildren, Isayah, Josiah, Jaden, Jeremiah, Helen, Mitchell, Paul, Cethus, Bodie, Kaimani, Dwight Jr. Prinsana and Mailayah. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Our mother was cared for by the Cook Galloway Funeral Home.

A Visitation was held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., and Funeral Service on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Cook Galloway Chapel, 1104 West Avenue, Columbia, MI 39429.

Interment was at the Rest Haven Cemetery immediately after the funeral service, with the Repast at the Columbia Exposition Center. Marguerite Odom, 74, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away peacefully in her favorite chair on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Marguerite, born on July 30, 1944, in New Orleans, La., was preceded in death by her parents, Hardy "Tunch" and Helen Pittman; and her brothers, James Pittman, Henry Pittman and Billy Thompson. Marguerite is survived by her sisters, Caroline Dunbar, Arlene Brewer and Shirley Newell; brothers. Samuel "Hardy" Pittman, Bill (Bobby) Thompson and Sammy Ray Thompson; former spouse, Norman Odom Sr.; five children Pamela, Gary, Keesha, Sabrina and Norman Jr.; 13 grandchildren, Eric, Erica, Shaquille, Elijah, Dominique, Tatyana, Michael, Christopher, Vanessa, Marisa, Ebony, Payton and Taylor; and 13 great-grandchildren, Isayah, Josiah, Jaden, Jeremiah, Helen, Mitchell, Paul, Cethus, Bodie, Kaimani, Dwight Jr. Prinsana and Mailayah. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Our mother was cared for by the Cook Galloway Funeral Home.A Visitation was held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., and Funeral Service on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Cook Galloway Chapel, 1104 West Avenue, Columbia, MI 39429.Interment was at the Rest Haven Cemetery immediately after the funeral service, with the Repast at the Columbia Exposition Center. Funeral Home Cook Galloway Funeral Home

1104 West Ave

Columbia , MS 39429

(601) 736-3382 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close