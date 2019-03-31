Marguerite Odom, 74, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away peacefully in her favorite chair on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Marguerite, born on July 30, 1944, in New Orleans, La., was preceded in death by her parents, Hardy "Tunch" and Helen Pittman; and her brothers, James Pittman, Henry Pittman and Billy Thompson. Marguerite is survived by her sisters, Caroline Dunbar, Arlene Brewer and Shirley Newell; brothers. Samuel "Hardy" Pittman, Bill (Bobby) Thompson and Sammy Ray Thompson; former spouse, Norman Odom Sr.; five children Pamela, Gary, Keesha, Sabrina and Norman Jr.; 13 grandchildren, Eric, Erica, Shaquille, Elijah, Dominique, Tatyana, Michael, Christopher, Vanessa, Marisa, Ebony, Payton and Taylor; and 13 great-grandchildren, Isayah, Josiah, Jaden, Jeremiah, Helen, Mitchell, Paul, Cethus, Bodie, Kaimani, Dwight Jr. Prinsana and Mailayah. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Our mother was cared for by the Cook Galloway Funeral Home.
A Visitation was held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., and Funeral Service on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Cook Galloway Chapel, 1104 West Avenue, Columbia, MI 39429.
Interment was at the Rest Haven Cemetery immediately after the funeral service, with the Repast at the Columbia Exposition Center.
Cook Galloway Funeral Home
1104 West Ave
Columbia, MS 39429
(601) 736-3382
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019