Marguerite Quinn, longtime resident of Anchorage, Alaska, who migrated from New York City in 1970, passed to the next life at Providence Hospital after an extended stay. Miss Quinn, a single lady, was the daughter of George and Hattie Quinn (nee Vogel).
She was predeceased by both her parents and her eight siblings. She is survived by one niece and four nephews, along with a number of grandnieces and grandnephews.
During World War II, Margie worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" at an airplane factory in Connecticut. Following the war, she entered the nursing profession, a calling she was extremely proud of and felt fulfilled by her service. She retired a number of years ago from the Alaska Native Medical Center.
Marguerite was a devout Roman Catholic and we all trust she will spend eternity in Heaven in the bosom of her Lord.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 825 Klevin Street in Anchorage, at 1 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019